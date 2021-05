© Reuters / Tom Brenner



US President Joe Biden has revoked a number of executive orders by his predecessor Donald Trump, including those seeking to protect monuments and combat online censorship, and the one setting up a "garden of American heroes."The White House announced on Friday that it was revoking half a dozen of Trump's orders and amending the one aimed at placing federal bureaucrats under tighter control of elected officials.Biden also overturned Trump's edict barring entry into the US to immigrants lacking health insurance, enacted early in the Covid-19 pandemic, decreeing that "unrestricted entry into the US of noncitizen immigrants based solely on the reasons articulated in Proclamation 9945 is not detrimental to the interests of the US."While no explanation was given for the revocations, the amendments that apply to federal bureaucrats went into great detail. Biden abolished the "Schedule F" category Trump had created, seeking to get the near-untouchable Civil Service under control after spending his entire term dealing with "resistance" from within. The changes were in keeping with Biden's promise from December to rebuild the "hollowed-out" bureaucracy, which he praised for "incredible strength" that would help him and Vice President Kamala Harris rule.Trump's decree about harsher punishments for vandalizing monuments seemed to be effective, as widespread destruction of statues by social justice activists across the US abruptly stopped in its wake. Others were more or less dead letter - notably the one about online censorship , which did nothing to stop Big Tech from censoring people over questioning the official narrative about the 2020 election, including Trump himself while he was still in office.