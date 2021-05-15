Trump won every bellwether county except one and every battleground race in the US House.
Trump won Ohio, Florida and Iowa handily something EVERY winning candidate has accomplished since 1960.
Biden won even fewer counties than Obama — but they claim he had more votes than Obama?
When you win a record low 17% of counties, lose Black & Hispanic support, lose 18/19 Bellwether Counties, lose Ohio, Florida, & Iowa — and lose 27/27 House "Toss-Ups" — but you shatter the popular vote record❗️ pic.twitter.com/ceBEoVYf8kPresident Trump won more of the black and Latino vote than any of his recent Republican predecessors since 1960.
According to The New York Post — Nationally, preliminary numbers indicated that 26 percent of Trump's voting share came from nonwhite voters — the highest percentage for a GOP presidential candidate since 1960.
And President Trump made "sizeable" gains with large populations of Latinos and residents of Asian descent, including ones with the highest numbers of immigrants.
Now this...
Newly released data from the Catalist confirms Trump won more women and voters of color in 2020 than he did in 2016.
Via The Washington Examiner:
The share of Trump voters who were women or people of color in last year's election was 57.2%, up from 54.8% in 2016... The former president also increased his support among all racial demographics in 2020, with the exception of white men, making a 7-point gain among nonwhite women, a 4-point gain with nonwhite men, a 1-point gain with white women, and a 1-point loss among white men. ...Any honest mathematician would look at these numbers and realize the obvious.
Black voter support also saw a substantial increase in last year's election, with the group swinging 3 points toward Trump compared to 2016.
"Along with massive increases in turnout, Latino vote share as a whole swung towards Trump by 8 points in two-way vote share compared to 2016, though Biden-Harris still enjoyed solid majority (61%) support among this group," Catalist wrote in its analysis of the data.
Democrats stole the 2020 election.
There is absolutely no doubt that President Trump won this election in a landslide.
Comment: This seems obvious by now, but it's nice to have yet more evidence of the steal.
