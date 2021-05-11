O:H header
Last week an opinion piece showed up on USA Today titled: "It's time to start shunning the 'vaccine hesitant'. They're blocking COVID herd immunity'. The article sparked the expected (and probably welcomed) amount of polarizing outrage on both sides of the issue on social media as the author goes into detail about how anyone choosing to forego the genetically engineered Covid shot should be treated as a second class citizen with multiple rights taken away.

What is revealing about the article is how far the mind of the Covid true believer has actually gone in hoovering up the propaganda and spitting it back out almost verbatim, complete with all the contradictory and nonsensical points in tact (like the fact that the shots are said to NOT confer immunity, only mitigate symptoms, yet the shots are needed for herd immunity to be achieved).

The Covid true believer needs to be able to ignore these contradictions in order to be able to maintain the belief that the authorities know what they're doing and have the best interests of the citizenry at heart. Yet to the critical mind, the entire narrative lacks any semblance of logic. It would be comical if the fate of the thinking individuals weren't being dictated by the Covid cult who are clearly unable to think.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we take a truly terrifying trip through the mind of the Covid true believer.


For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube/LBRY) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

Running Time: 00:37:07

Download: MP3 — 34 MB