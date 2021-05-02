© Slate/Yarygin/iStock/Getty Images Plus

It was anxiety — and not a problem with the shots —Experts say the clusters detailed Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention areBasically, some people get so freaked out by injections that their anxiety spurs a physical reaction."We knew we were going to see this" as mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics were set up around the world, said Dr. Noni MacDonald, a Canadian researcher who has studied similar incidents.The CDC authors said theMany of the 64 people affected either fainted or reported dizziness. Some got nauseous or vomited, and a few had racing hearts, chest pain or other symptoms. None got seriously ill.All received theand four of the the five clinics temporarily shut down as officials tried to sort out what was happening. Health officials at the time said they had no reason to suspect a problem with the vaccine itself.Of the three COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the U.S., only J&J's requires just one dose. That probably makes it more appealing to people who are nervous about shots and might leave themthe CDC report said. Some of the sites advertised they were giving J&J shots, noted Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, who leads the CDC's COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring work and is one of the study's authors.The CDC found that about a quarter of the people reporting side effects had similar things happen following past vaccinations.Other types of side effects from the coronavirus vaccines are not unusual. Another CDC report released Friday looked at side effects reported by more than 300,000 J&J vaccine recipients. More than half said they experiencedBut the clusters at the five clinics are believed to be stress-related.MacDonald, a professor of pediatrics at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, said studies have indicated that 10% to 15% of adults are afraid of injections.Many people who experience stress-related symptoms are younger, and past clusters from other shots have involved school students.she said.One cluster that MacDonald reviewed involvedwho developed symptoms after getting flu shots in 2009. The first was a 23-year-old man who one day later reported progressive weakness in his arms and legs but fully recovered."Everybody thinks this is (only) young teenage girls" who experience this, MacDonald said. "Well, it isn't."It can start with one person fainting that can set off a chain reaction of symptoms in anxious people who see or hear about that first person. These days, people also react to things they read or watch in Facebook posts or on other sites.Some doctors have referred to the phenomenon asbut MacDonald rejected the term."These people are not crazy," but rather are experiencingshe said.