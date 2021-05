© Reuters / Peter Nicholls



UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has given the BBC World Service an £8 million funding boost to "tackle harmful disinformation." What that means is unclear, but the BBC has a history of waging infowars for the UK government., the BBC World Service brings news and debate from London to the furthest reaches of the globe. Funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the British taxpayer, and some limited advertising, the service gives the British government worldwide messaging power via a news organization Raab described on Saturday as "unbiased and impartial."Based on that report, Raab announced on Saturday that the World Service would receive £8 million in extra funding to "tackle harmful disinformation, challenge inaccurate reporting around the world and improve digital engagement." The fresh fundingRaab accused "some states" of producing "harmful content" and "fake news around the coronavirus pandemic,"." Promoting vaccines has been a key goal of the British government for several months now, to the point where military intelligence units and Government Communications Headquarters spies have reportedly been deployed to wage "information warfare" against anti-vaxx internet posts.The messaging war around the coronavirus is the only clear example cited by Raab, and his announcement speaks of a broader war against "global disinformation," "inaccurate reporting," and "states and criminal gangs" who "twist the news to exploit others." These terms are not backed up with examples, and are contentious in their own right. "Fake news," for instance, was a term made famous during Donald Trump's presidency, and was used by both Trump and the press to describe each other's messaging.The BBC's funding, as well as its vague mission to fight "fake news," may indicate thatFCDO Counter Disinformation & Media Development chief Andy Pryce, explained the government's mission in no uncertain terms at a 2018 meeting, during which hevia the co-option of journalists and media organizations.The BBC isn't the only "impartial" news service involved in the FCDO's influence campaign. The, establishing news outlets in "countries of interest" to the FCDO. A cited example of this activity is Aswat Masriya, an "independent" media outlet in Egypt, created by TRF in the wake of the 2011 Egyptian revolution.Given the history of partnership between the BBC and the FCDO, the latest investment is likely aimed more at ensuring the British government's version of the truth wins out against foreign powers than it is in fighting falsehood and disinformation.