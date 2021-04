Black Lives Matter activist Bree Newsome had a new take on the police shooting of Makhia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday. Bryant, who was in possession of a knife, and according to police body cam footage was lunging at another woman with that knife, was fatally shot by police after they were called to the scene.Her take was that anyone who calls police to the scene of a knife fight is the one that needs help, and she means that "sincerely." For Newsome, police being called to a knife fight is nothing but white supremacy.But aren't knife fights, where one person is in danger of being stabbed by another, exactly the kind of situation that police should show up for?For Newsome, who defends riots and looting, a knife fight is just no big deal, and the officer's responsibility wasn't to the person being threatened with the knife, but to the person wielding it.Noted D-celebrity Kathy Griffin echoed Newsome's belief that a casual neighborhood knife fight was nothing to call police about, writing "that never happened in your school or neighborhood?"Reaction to the idea that casual knife fights are perfectly acceptable, that police should simply stand idly by, or just not be called in, when one person is trying to stab another, was rather harsh.The conversation has gone from defund police, to abolish police, to let kids murder each other because that's more rational than trying to stop it.