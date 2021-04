© Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports

NBA star LeBron James quickly deleted a tweet targeting the officer in the Ma'Khia Bryant shooting in Ohio, promising he's "next" after the Derek Chauvin verdict."You're next," James tweeted on Wednesday, adding the hashtag "#accountability" and a photo of Columbus police officer Nicholas Rearden who was identified as the officer who shot and ultimately killed Ma'Khia Bryant.Rearden is currently off street duty pending the results of an ongoing investigation.James appeared confident in Rearden's guilt without the results of the investigation,as he quickly deleted it after numerous critics accused him of threatening or inciting violence against an officer before all the facts are known."The NBA should fine Lebron thousands for every minute this tweet remains active," one user tweeted "Lebron James is inciting violence against an Ohio police officer.Is the NBA okay with this? Is Twitter?" Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) wrote in response.