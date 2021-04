© NurPhoto via Getty Images

Yet another poll has shown that a clear majority of Brits support mandatory 'vaccine passports' in order to be able to go to the pub, use public transport or even have a haircut.A poll undertaken by Ipsos Mori asked respondents, "To what extent would you support or oppose the introduction of a vaccine passport?"An even higher figure, 78% said they would mandate the vaccine passport for international travel, while 61% said it should be required to attend sports games and 58% said it should be mandated for public transport.Another clear majority, 56% to 24%, even say that you should need to present proof of vaccination before being allowed to get a haircut.The survey results showed a substantial majority support for the scheme despite the fact that it has been opposed by innumerable pub landlords.The results of the poll once again underscores how the population has been so terrorized by the media's coverage of a virus that has a 99%+ survival rate,As we previously highlighted , the government has already been funding companies to create a domestic passport that is linked to a facial recognition system, meaning it will eventually become a digital ID card.This all highlights how despite months of promises from the government that a domestic vaccine passport wouldn't be introduced or that the vaccine itself wouldn't be mandatory, it's now becoming clear that those who don't take it will remain under a permanent state of de facto lockdown.Their lives will never return to normal.