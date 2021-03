White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said that Joe Biden will hold a full press conference by the end of the month."We look forward to holding a full press conference in the coming weeks, before the end of the month," Psaki said."We're working on setting a final date for that, but this president came in during a historic crisis, a pandemic like the country had not seen in decades and decades and an economic downturn that left tens of millions of people out of work, so I think the American people would certainly understand if his focus and his energy and his attention has been on ensuring we secure enough vaccines for all Americans...and then pushing for a rescue plan," Psaki said.The reality is Joe Biden is overwhelmed by his 2-hour work days and has no clue where he is the majority of the time.WATCH: Cristina Laila began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is currently the Associate Editor.