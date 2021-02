© Twitter/ White House

, leaving what appears to be praise for Canada's Justin Trudeau but which was hard to understand either way.Biden's White House Twitter account posted two images in a row captioned "How it started. How it's going" on Wednesday. The first showed Biden and Trudeau walking side by side down a hallway lined with flags, apparently from Biden's term as Vice President under Barack Obama. The second featured a large screen on which Trudeau was projected, with Biden turned towards it, seemingly in mid-speech, clearly taken during the pandemic., which - if interpreted in the typical way - suggests that Biden talking to the larger-than-life Trudeau represents a deterioration of relations. The meme began life as a way for people to sum up the arc of their romantic relationships, but shortly after its arrival became used almost exclusively in a sarcastic manner.Social media commenters were unsurprisingly confused, unsure what they were supposed to take away from the baffling meme.Some opted to deliver what they felt was a more accurate assessment of the Biden presidency.Others had more pointed comments along the lines of what Biden should actually be doing beyond fluffing the Canadian PM. "You tweet a lot for someone that owes me $2,000," one Twitter user reminded the US presidentSome Biden and Trudeau fans tried to squeeze something positive out of the inscrutable meme.Though even the Biden-loving media establishment couldn't quite swallow the cringe.