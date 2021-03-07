© David Morris/APEX



© David Morris/APEX



Images of what appears to be a hovering ship have been captured as the result of a rare optical illusion off the coast of England.David Morris took a photo of the ship near Falmouth, Cornwall.BBC meteorologist David Braine said the "superior mirage" occurred because of "special atmospheric conditions that bend light".He saidMr Morris said he was "stunned" after capturing the picture while looking out to sea from the hamlet of GillanMr Braine said:"Since cold air is denser than warm air, it bends light towards the eyes of someone standing on the ground or on the coast, changing how a distant object appears."Superior mirages can produce a few different types of images - here a distant ship appears to float high above its actual position, but sometimes an object below the horizon can become visible."