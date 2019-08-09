© Photo: YouTube/People's Daily, China

The video elicited a mixed reaction from social media users, with people wondering whether it was some kind of elaborate optical illusion or merely a hoax.A strange sight was recently observed near Hongze Lake in China when a whole row of buildings was seen seemingly hovering over the water's surface on the horizon. The sighting was captured on camera by onlookers.A video subsequently uploaded on YouTube by the People's Daily channel shows what appears to be "a mirage of traditional Chinese buildings," according to the description, along with a working wind turbine.The enigmatic vision evoked a mixed reaction from viewers, with a number of people quipping in the comment section about (US magician) David Copperfield "screwing around again" and others claiming it showed "another dimension leaking into ours - caused by CERN (a particle physics laboratory near Geneva, Switzerland)."A couple of YouTubers speculated that the video is a hoax, with one arguing that it was merely the view of the city of Hongze "located in Jiangsu, which is a coastal Chinese province north of Shanghai," and that "cutting the scene from about the 28 second mark to the 29 second mark to make it look like a 'Mirage City' disappeared was poorly done".