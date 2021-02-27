© Emma McIntyre/Getty Images



Hollywood actor urged to stop spreading misinformation after promoting 'intuitive fasting'.Gwyneth Paltrow has been urged to stop spreading misinformation by the medical director of NHS England after she suggested long Covid could be treated with "intuitive fasting", herbal cocktails and regular visits to an "infrared sauna".The Hollywood star, who markets unproven new age potions on her Goop website, wrote on her latest blogpost that she caught Covid-19 early and had since suffered "long-tail fatigue and brain fog".Paltrow also suggested there was evidence for the efficacy of such a diet. "I've been doing major research and finding some great stuff to support what I'm doing," she wrote.However, her unproven advice prompted a stern rebuke from Prof Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England, who urged influencers such as Paltrow against spreading misinformation."Like the virus, misinformation carries across borders and it mutates and it evolves. So I think YouTube and other social media platforms have a real responsibility and opportunity here."In 2018 Goop agreed to pay a substantial settlement over unproven claims about the health benefits of the infamous vaginal eggs it was selling. It claimed the eggs could balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, prevent uterine prolapse, and increase bladder control, according to officials in Santa Clara, part of a group of California district attorneys who filed the lawsuit.Last year she began selling a This Smells Like My Vagina candle through her Goop brand. She later revealed that the follow-up would be called This Smells Like My Orgasm.