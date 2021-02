© The Arctic Circle via Reuters



British socialite and accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is "withering" away while she is in jail due to what her attorney describes as harsh conditions."She is withering to a shell of her former self — losing weight, losing hair, and losing her ability to concentrate," attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote of Maxwell, according to CNBC . "It is impossible to overstate the deleterious effect of the conditions under which Ms. Maxwell is detained."Maxwell is being held in connection to charges she is facing for perjury and allegedly recruiting underage girls for Jeffery Epstein, the disgraced financier and sex offender who killed himself while in prison.Maxwell was previously denied bail by District Judge Alison Nathan after being deemed a flight risk. Her request to be moved to the general population within the Brooklyn jail was also denied in August of last year.She has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting her court trial, which is scheduled for July of this year.