A Los Angeles County health inspector was caught on camera dancing moments after she ordered a brewery to shut down on Super Bowl Sunday, claiming the establishment was in violation of county health guidelines — only she wound up being wrong.Bart Avery, one of the owners of Bravery Brewery in Lancaster, California, told Fox News that the inspector came to the brewery at about 11 a.m. local time, only hours before the game was set to start. Upon arriving, she informed an employee that the brewery was in violation of the county's health guidelines by not serving food while providing beverages for in-person dining and would need to close immediately.Surveillance footage showed the inspector then adding insult to injury by breaking into a dance just seconds after handing down the order.TheBlaze reached out to the Los Angeles Health Department for more information about the incident but has not yet received a response."She had no regard for us," he added. "It's like we're almost a criminal just trying to run our business."