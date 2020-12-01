© Miguel Gião

Restaurant, bar, and nightclub owners staged a protest against the Portuguese government and its crushing Covid restrictions outside the national parliament on Tuesday - the fifth day of their ongoing hunger strike.The protesters have been surviving off water, tea, and coffee donated by their supporters.How can we sustain a company that isn't earning any money but has to pay taxes, pay for light, water?" asked Jose Gouveia, a nightclub owner and spokesman for the movement known as A Pão e Água (Bread and Water).Restaurant owner João Sotto Mayor said, "It's just insolvencies, insolvencies," adding that "many businesses depend on this time [of the year] ... It's incredibly important that next weekend we return to normal opening hours."The Portuguese authorities registered 2,401 new Covid infections and 72 deaths on Tuesday, as the second wave slows across the nation.