Britain may have to keep "some measures" in place to restrict the spread of COVID-19 until its entire adult population is vaccinated, Susan Hopkins, the managing director of Public Health England, said on Thursday.She said some measures may have to stay in place beyond that."I thinkuntil the whole population is vaccinated, at least all of the adult population," she told Sky News., to prevent new strains of the virus entering the country.Ministers have faced criticism, including from members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, about giving out mixed messages on the easing of restrictions.