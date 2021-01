© YEHUDA BEN-SHAHAR



As summer fades to fall, flowers wilt and forager honeybees scouring for nectar may find their sweet snack to be scarce. Typically, foragers continue to search around for some last drops of nectar before winter, but if a ravenous colony is desperate enough, it may resolve to a more dire tactic — to storm a foreign beehive and rob it of its honey.For the targeted hive, the attack can spell disaster — bees may be killed trying to defend the colony's food, while the honey theft leaves the colony at risk of starvation over the winter. Colonies try to prevent these invasions by stationing guard bees outside the hive to monitor the thousands of bees entering and exiting the hive.Cassie Vernier, a former doctoral student at Washington University in St. Louis, has been searching in honeybees' microbiota for answers to the puzzle of the insects' recognition abilities.she says.To test if bees' microbiota can influence CHC composition, Vernier and her Washington University colleagues conducted cross-hive fostering experiments where young bees were raised either in their own colonies or in foreign colonies. The team sequenced gut samples and analyzed CHC extracts in both groups, finding thatVernier says. "In this case, it seems to be driving a basic social behavior that helps the colony survive."University of Texas at Austin biologist Nancy Moran, who was not involved in Vernier's study and has helped pioneer research on bees' microbiota, says she thinks the new study is "very convincing," adding that it points to yet another important role the microbiome plays in honeybees. Moran says that c. Historically, "it wasn't recognized that [those bees] don't just drop dead right in front of you, but they become more susceptible to some opportunistic pathogen," she says.Strikingly, Moran's lab has found thatIndiana University Bloomington microbiologist Irene Newton, who was not involved in Vernier's study, has also discovered novel roles for the microbiome in bees' metabolism, behavior, and health. She was astounded by previous research that showed that. Newton wanted to learn more about queen biology, and has since found that one bacterium —— is particularly abundant in queen microbiomes, though worker bees and nectar stores also contain trace amounts. She saysNewton's lab posted a study on the preprint server bioRxiv last year showing thatshe says, noting that bees can interact with thousands of flowers a day, yet seem to be resilient against many fungal pathogens that infect plants.Honeybees represent something of a Goldilocks principle for studies of microbiome functions in insects, Newton adds. "They're the sweet spot of not too complex and not too simple." Other prominent animal models such as Drosophila melanogaster typically only have a couple types of bacteria, and the makeup of the microbiome is much more susceptible to environmental influence because, unlike bees, flies don't have a central colony where they can exchange bacteria with one another.As for Vernier, studying honeybee microbiomes has changed the way that she looks at bees, she says. "Whenever I see a bee, I immediately think about what's inside of it."