Delivering her decision at the Old Bailey on Monday, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser upheld many of the arguments from lawyers representing the US, but ultimately found in favour of the Wikileaks founder due to concerns over his mental health.The 49-year-old is said to have experienced suicidal ideation while detained in London's Belmarsh prison and has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and depression.Baraitser rejected many of the defence team's arguments, including those of protections referring to freedom of speech and the press asMonday's decision marks the passing of the latest hurdle in the Australian's decade-long quest for freedom.In 2012, Assange moved into the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to skip bail on another extradition request regarding a rape charge in Sweden. He was evicted and taken to Belmarsh in April 2019 - nearly seven years later - and is where he remains today. Sweden dropped the rape case in November 2019.The US now has 14 days to appeal Baraitser's ruling.