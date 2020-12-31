Supreme Court
The Trump campaign on Tuesday took its Wisconsin Constitutional fight to the US Supreme Court.

Trump advisor Boris Epshteyn broke the news today on Steve Bannon's War Room.


Boris Epshteyn tweeted out the news earlier this afternoon.
The Trump campaign is challenging the 50,000 illegal absentee votes that were allowed to be counted in the state.


Here is the press release:
trump-wisconsin-supreme-court
Here is Boris Epshteyn on The War Room earlier today.