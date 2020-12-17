is just one of 44 historical figures soon to have their names scratched off schools

'

He saved the country from dividing and ruin,'

Measuring the worth of historical figures by modern standards is problematic, he said.

Jeremiah Jeffries, chairman of the renaming committee and a first grade teacher



The man behind the renaming of 44 of San Francisco's schools is a first grade teacher who was influenced by his parents - both prominent members of the Nation of Islam - who set up their own Islamic school.





Jeremiah Jeffries, chairman of the renaming committee, revealed in an interview his mother told him 'There's nothing mysterious about progression. It's working instead of wishing.'



She and her husband set up the Sister Clara Muhammad School that serve a predominately African-American Muslim population.



The Nation of Islam, which is defined as an organized hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center for its racist, anti-Semitic and anti-gay teachings and rhetoric of black superiority over whites.



Jeffries also led San Francisco's largest school boycott when he encouraged 200 families to send their children to protest the closure of a school, rather then to lessons in 2006.



In 1999, Jeffries hit headlines nationwide when he held a protest against teachers spending their own money on school supplies.



The San Francisco School District increased the school supply budget for the first time in decades as a result.



He has also carved out a reputation as a power-broker for the district's Board of Education, using his influence to get at least four candidates - teaching professionals - appointed.



Jeffries grew up in Philadelphia as one of seven children.



At the age of 12, after his sister was shot dead, Jeffries had his first taste of working in education as a janitor at a childcare center.



He later went to the University of Virginia, where he first got involved in racial justice activism with the Black Student Alliance including getting the first black woman into student office.



When he moved to San Francisco he cofounded Teachers 4 Change and, later, Teachers 4 Social Justice activism groups alongside Mark Sanchez - who is also on the renaming committee.



Teachers 4 Social Justice was set up to 'help teachers build their practice and become better teachers', holding annual conferences and social justice workshops each year and pushing for education policy reforms.

How Lincoln had 38 Sioux fighters hanged and saved 265 others



In 1862, the Sioux went to war because they believed their land and homes were being stolen by white settlers in Minnesota, and were aggrieved by late payments from the government.



The uprising, known as the Dakota War, lasted six weeks and killed hundreds of soldiers, settlers and Native Americans before the Sioux surrendered to Lincoln's forces.



In the aftermath, a military commission sentenced 303 Sioux people to death after trials in English with no defense attorneys which lasted only three to five minutes and which the Sioux people did not understand.



Lincoln reviewed 'every one of these capital cases', his biographer Harold Holzer says, and said there was evidence 39 were guilty of murder or rape and ordered their execution.



The remaining 264 sentences were commuted, while one of the 39 condemned men was later reprieved.



The other 38 were hanged in Mankato on December 26, 1862, in the largest mass execution in US history - just days before the Emancipation Proclamation.



The remaining Dakota people were driven out of Minnesota after the war. Most ended up in Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Canada.

ABRAHAM LINCOLN'S RACIAL LEGACY Lincoln was born in 1809 in Kentucky

He was president from 1861-65

He was shot dead in April 1865 in DC Lincoln told journalist Horace Greeley his priority was saving the union, saying: 'If I could save the union without freeing any slave, I would do it; and if I could save it by freeing all the slaves, I would do it; and if I could save it by freeing some and leaving others alone, I would also do that.'



Frederick Douglass in 1876 said Lincoln was 'preeminently the white man's president, entirely devoted to the welfare of white men'. Douglass continued: 'He was ready and willing at any time during the first years of his administration to deny, postpone, and sacrifice the rights of humanity in the colored people to promote the welfare of the white people of this country.'