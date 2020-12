© Shutterstock

Smoking Gun, Part 2: Ratio Transfers Proved; Entire Algorithm Reversed, net 200,353 votes for Biden in seized precincts in Atlanta.

Affidavits signed.Watch the video. You will know.Summary: Final hijacked state is 287,424 total votes. 242,434 Biden, 42,109 Trump, Net gain 200,325All hijacked precincts after release report: 93,327 Trump out of 504,700. That is 18.49%.That the final hijacked state of all precincts can have their total votes changed to a uniform number, such as 20,000 total votes per precinct, and the percentage remains the same (14.65%), which isThe precincts seized more than once were most likely to be early in alphanumeric order, provingby County, Precinct.1: There are 371 unique precincts were this investigation. 2: There are 182 unique precincts involved in more than one ratio transfer. 3: There are 217 unique ratios were transferred.4: That... A: Clayton County has only 2 precincts in multi ratio transfers. B: That Dekalb has 19 precincts in multi transfers. C: That. D: That Gwinnett has only 3 precincts in multi ratio transfers.5: In accordance to the Mothersheet and the original SCYTL and NYT Data, there are 1041 total precincts. 6: In accordance to the Mothersheet and the original SCYTL and NYT Data, there are 12681 unique overall ratios.7: That 1.71% of the unique ratios are confirmed, post analysis and investigation, to be true positives, that no false positives were caught, nor any false negatives ignored.8: That DeKalb has 190 precincts from the original database; that Fulton has 383 precincts on the from the original database. Furthermore that this means, and that this "Ratio Transfer" phenomenon does not even occur once in several of the counties in the Mothersheet (Rockdale and Newton), only twice in Henry County, and only 6 times in Cobb, which itself has over 100 precincts (thus less than 6% of its precincts have been flagged. Which is ten times as many less than Fulton's by proportion).9: (Explained in video):That, such that the virtual precincts were divided into 23 branches with 97 leaves; all wheel numbers above 2231 fail catastrophically (with polynomial increases of failure in the immediate range above 2231) until the trivial limit at the highest recorded denominator of 3784 (Fulton Precinct AP01A, November 5th, 21:16 AM).10: That the fraud is proven by the fact that all hijacked precincts in their final states can be filled with the same number of votes per precincts, and it equals the same flip of trump to total ().Original Source, Spreadsheets, readmes and images used in video:Use LibreOffice (free) to open the spreadsheets.Resource links:Live Simulation of Ratio Transfer Video:How to calculate chance of transfer video:My love for God.The fate of nation is now in your hands.We cannot unsee what we have seen.We cannot unhear what we have heard.Bump it to the top.Watch it all.God Bless the United States, our Republic shall not fall this day.Honorable mention to all pedes, and our data team (that provided the raw SCTYL and NYT data).Had I not found this website after the election, I never would have had the clues and reports available to me to start my search. The Grand Unification of Ratio Transfers and Fraction Magic has been made manifest.I salute all of you Patriots.Our nation has been saved.