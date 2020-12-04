© Reuters



"Dr. Hugo López Gatell and Dr. Alcocer tell me that it is not essential, that there are other measures and I think that the best thing is a healthy distance and taking care of ourselves.



"I am guided by what those in charge of carrying out the entire strategy to face the pandemic recommend me, from the beginning, what they have recommended is that I keep a healthy distance that is the most important thing and wash my hands and be very careful, take care of ourselves, that is the fundamental thing.



"That is also what I would remind everyone again, that we take care of ourselves, more than the impositions that you do not go out, stay at home, act in this way or another, those recommendations above all that have to do with a curfew or coercive measures all that is on the surface of the authorities who want to be very rude, want to show their strong hand, dictatorships.



"All this is not the most important thing, the fundamental thing is that by guaranteeing freedom, awareness is made that we must take care of ourselves, that we are already of legal age, there has been a lot of information about what should be done, what should not be done."

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said thatin the face of the coronavirus pandemic after the World Health Organization (WHO) called on Mexican authorities to be an example in the use of the mask.In his morning press conference, the President explained thatwho further advises healthy distance, among others.He reiterated his call to the public to apply mostly hand washing and distancing, as he considered that confinement and curfews are applied by authorities "who want to be very rude" or dictatorship.On Monday, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, assured that Mexico is in a very bad situation in the face of the health emergency caused by covid-19 since it saw the number of cases and deaths in mid and late November."The number of cases and deaths doubled. We want to ask Mexico to take it very seriously, "he said at a press conference.In this regard, López-Gatell affirmed that the words of the WHO director-general on the situation of the coronavirus in the country "are told to everyone" and that the federal government also reiterates it every day at the evening conference.