© Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a new emergency order Wednesday that bans unnecessary "travel on foot" as he warns the city is nearing a "devastating tipping point" in their fight against COVID-19. The order prohibits "all travel, including, without limitation, travel on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit," with limited exceptions.Individuals who work in the healthcare and news industry are allowed to travel, along with individuals going to grocery stores, gas stations and other locations deemed essential.Los Angeles County has some of the highest infection rates in the country, shattering a city record Wednesday with LA Public Health confirming 2,439 people are hospitalized with COVID. The county's positive rate is at 13.0% compared to the Nov. 1 positive rate of 3.9%, according to the same report . LA Public Health said the county has nearly 415,000 positive coronavirus cases with a total of 7,740 deaths as of Wednesday.