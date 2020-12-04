Society's Child
LA Mayor bans 'unnecessary walking' as part of new COVID-19 restrictions
Daily Caller
Thu, 03 Dec 2020 14:06 UTC
"Our city is now close to a devastating tipping point, beyond which the number of hospitalized patients would start to overwhelm our hospital system, in turn risking needless suffering and death," Garcetti wrote in the order. "These unfortunate facts about the spread of COVID-19 in our City mean that we must resume some of the more restrictive measures we instituted in the Spring."
The order prohibits "all travel, including, without limitation, travel on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit," with limited exceptions.
Individuals who work in the healthcare and news industry are allowed to travel, along with individuals going to grocery stores, gas stations and other locations deemed essential.
Garcetti also ordered all residents living in the city "to remain in their homes," forcing businesses that require in-person attendance to shut down. Gatherings that include individuals from more than one household are prohibited.
However, the order has exceptions for a host of activities including "outdoor faith-based services" and for those "participating in an in-person outdoor protest while wearing a face covering, maintaining social distancing, and observing the Los Angeles County Protocol for Public Demonstrations."
Los Angeles County has some of the highest infection rates in the country, shattering a city record Wednesday with LA Public Health confirming 2,439 people are hospitalized with COVID. The county's positive rate is at 13.0% compared to the Nov. 1 positive rate of 3.9%, according to the same report. LA Public Health said the county has nearly 415,000 positive coronavirus cases with a total of 7,740 deaths as of Wednesday.
Comment: This is true insanity! Unnecessary walking?! Maybe this string of mysterious jet-packers in LA have the right idea.
