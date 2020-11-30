© Reuters/Hannah McKay



'Hundreds and Hundreds of Affidavits'

You can't have a scandal if nobody reports about it,"

'One Nice, Big, Beautiful Lawsuit'

"We're not allowed to put in our proof. They say 'you don't have standing'. I said to the lawyers that I would like to file one nice, big, beautiful lawsuit with tremendous proof. We have affidavits. We have hundreds and hundreds of affidavits... [people] willing to sign under penalty of perjury (you go to jail)... These are respected people. These are people that are putting their life at risk. And they don't want to take the affidavits. Then they say we don't have proof."

Reputations on the Line

I am totally convinced that they wouldn't put their lifetime reputation with anything that is fraudulent.

Ilya Tsukanov is a Moscow-based correspondent specializing in Eastern European, US and Middle Eastern politics, Cold War history, energy security and military affairs. Member of the Sputnik team since the site's inception in 2014. Master's degree from Queen's University in Kingston, Canada.