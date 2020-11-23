© Sputnik / Tatyana Meel









Some residents of Vladivostok are now on their fifth day without power, after devastating freezing rain fell last week. Many have been moved to temporary accommodation, while others complain of no water or heat.In certain districts, where electricity and water have not yet been restored,. As of Sunday, despite power being returned to most homes, aroundIn the days since the power cut, locals have complained about"We've had no light at home since Thursday, and cold water was cut off for a day on Friday. Then the water was returned, but there was no electricity," one resident, Oksana, told news outlet vl.ru "These conditions are very difficult with two children."Another local, Elena, told the same website that. The city is already notorious for its heavy traffic.Speaking to Moscow daily Moskovsky Komsomolets, 31-year-old resident Vladimir noted that the return date of power and water is continuously postponed, and people in suburban districts are being left to fend for themselves."If everything is fine in the center of Vladivostok, that means no one cares about us, and we are ignored. Posts on social networks and complaints that we leave on the official city website are deleted," he explained. "I didn't see any city services in our area.Everyone dreams of just one thing: that apartments are given light and heat."Other Vladivostok residents have complained that, as people slip on ice and trip over fallen trees.According to local Governor Oleg Kozhemyako, the region of Primorye, of which Vladivostok is capital, needs generators and equipment to restore power lines. The federal Ministry of Emergency Situations has already announced that the area will receive eight diesel generators.Speaking to the press on Monday afternoon, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that the regional leadership "is making every possible effort to cope," but the situation is so severe that "it cannot be done as quickly as we would like." Peskov also noted that the federal government has created a special commission to work on fixing the crisis.