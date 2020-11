© KOMO



almost 8 feet (228 cm) of new snow in the last 8 days alone:

"We're off to a pretty incredible start," the Mt Baker website pronounces, "with over 90 inches of snow falling in the past 8 days!

With the mountain snow season in the Cascades off to a robust start and with La Nina giving consistent signs it could become a strong event this winter, it might be a good time to revisit Mt. Baker's world-record seasonal snowfall, writes meteorologist Scott Sistek.Washington State's Mt Baker area recorded an amazing 1,140 inches of snow some 22 years ago during the epic winter season of 1998-99.When that world-snowfall record was set we were going into a la Nina like we are now, says Sistek, with NW snow pack now 200 - 400% above normal 31″ forecast there , next 10 days.Ski area is open and they've hadThanks to Oly for these