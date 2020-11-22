Washington State's Mt Baker area recorded an amazing 1,140 inches of snow some 22 years ago during the epic winter season of 1998-99.
When that world-snowfall record was set we were going into a la Nina like we are now, says Sistek, with NW snow pack now 200 - 400% above normal, 31″ forecast there, next 10 days.
Ski area is open and they've had almost 8 feet (228 cm) of new snow in the last 8 days alone:
"We're off to a pretty incredible start," the Mt Baker website pronounces, "with over 90 inches of snow falling in the past 8 days!Thanks to Oly for these links.