Society's Child
Indian pharmaceutical company set to test Russian Covid-19 vaccine reports cyberattack
Sputnik
Wed, 28 Oct 2020 16:46 UTC
"On 22nd October 2020, we experienced an information security incident and consequently isolated the impacted IT services. This incident involved a ransomware attack. We promptly engaged leading outside cybersecurity experts, launched a comprehensive containment and remediation effort and investigation to address the incident," the company said in a report on its latest consolidated financial results.
The company's internal investigation has not yet established if the breach of data due to the cyberattack included any personally identifiable information, according to the report.
"Recovery and restoration of all applications and data is underway. All critical operations are being enabled in a controlled manner," the company said.
The cyberattack occurred less than a week since the Indian authorities approved the launch of Sputnik V's phase 2 and phase 3 clinical trials in India. On August 11, Sputnik V became the world's first officially registered coronavirus vaccine.
Aside from the Russian vaccine, India is already underway with clinical trials of three other vaccines. This includes the ChAdOx1 vaccine by the University of Oxford, the Covaxin vaccine by the Bharat Biotech company and the ZycovD vaccine by the Zydus Cadila company.
See Also:
Reader Comments
Finch 2020-10-28T18:04:59Z
Let me guess ... just speculation of course, but if the Russian vaccine doesn't contain mRNA TRANSHUMAN DNA rewriting components, swarm sensors, nanobots in hydrogel and a luciferase tattoo, that would be a lot of motivation for a USA led cyberattack on an independent testing lab, wouldn't it? To prevent "people" from choosing a less humanity destroying option? (NOTE: The Russian version COULD contain some of above components, but of course we have no way of knowing given control of information on web, so this is of course random speculation ... but if it DOES contain some or all of above, then the motive is just clearing the path from competition, which is an even worse rationale for the cyberattack somehow).
Latest News
- Study finds over 80 percent of COVID-19 patients vitamin D deficient
- 'Super White' paint that reflects 95.5% of sunlight created
- Criminal fear-mongering: Second Covid wave could be more deadly than first with 'lower but longer peak' death toll, warn Govt scientists
- Storm Molave, mightiest in 20 years, slams central Vietnam
- Anti-cop protesters leave trail of destruction in Downtown Brooklyn
- Female prisoner suing UK govt after claiming sexual assault by transgender inmate
- US sex cult leader Keith Raniere receives 120-year sentence
- 'Violent' riots 'with looting' erupt in Philadelphia after police shooting - father speaks out to ask for end to of rioting
- UK: Nine in ten police forces haven't fined anyone for breaking Covid face mask laws
- Fascist Scotland justice minister wants to punish citizens over 'insulting' conversations AT HOME
- Indian pharmaceutical company set to test Russian Covid-19 vaccine reports cyberattack
- Ingraham: Americans will be 'stripped of any freedom' under Biden presidency, coronavirus lockdowns
- Hunter audio reveals partnership with China 'spy chief'... Joe Biden named as criminal case witness
- Spate of 4 meteor fireballs seen over Brazil between 10 and 26 October
- US corn crops are becoming increasingly sensitive to drought
- Ancient Maya had incredibly effective water filtration system
- US Marshals recover 45 missing children during human trafficking sting
- Snowfall in the middle of October hits Mexico
- 3% of Starlink satellites have failed so far
- Bellingcat DID take UK Foreign Office money, open logs show, directly contradicting Eliot Higgins' claims
- Criminal fear-mongering: Second Covid wave could be more deadly than first with 'lower but longer peak' death toll, warn Govt scientists
- Fascist Scotland justice minister wants to punish citizens over 'insulting' conversations AT HOME
- Hunter audio reveals partnership with China 'spy chief'... Joe Biden named as criminal case witness
- The last days of the Trumpian reich
- Best of the Web: Biden whistleblower Tony Bobulinski to Tucker Carlson: Joe Biden is 'compromised' by Communist China
- Creepy Kamala bursts out laughing when asked if she has socialist perspective
- Warring sides in Nagorno-Karabakh accuse each other of breaking 3rd cease-fire
- Anarchy is being loosed upon the nation
- 'Renminbi Diplomacy': Is this how China bought the US government?
- Ultimatum day: Tikhanovskaya announces strike after Lukashenko refuses to resign and Minsk denies work stoppage
- Make America neutral again: Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen wants to turn USA into a large, nuclear-armed Switzerland
- Judicial Watch: New Strzok-Page emails show 'missing' meeting entries
- Wisconsin mail-in ballots must be received by election day, Supreme Court rules
- UK's ex-SAGE member speaks out against 'circuit breaker' lockdown
- Eternal lockdown: Welsh govt minister says second 'fire-break' likely in January or February
- Biden appears to confuse Trump with former President George W. Bush
- President Donald Trump TAKES LEAD over Joe Biden in Rasmussen daily 'White House Watch' — 4 point swing in ONE WEEK
- This coming leftist coup could backfire — like 1991 in Soviet Union
- SOTT Focus: The Corruptocracy
- Best of the Web: Pepe Escobar: Make America Jeffersonian Again
- Anti-cop protesters leave trail of destruction in Downtown Brooklyn
- Female prisoner suing UK govt after claiming sexual assault by transgender inmate
- US sex cult leader Keith Raniere receives 120-year sentence
- 'Violent' riots 'with looting' erupt in Philadelphia after police shooting - father speaks out to ask for end to of rioting
- UK: Nine in ten police forces haven't fined anyone for breaking Covid face mask laws
- Indian pharmaceutical company set to test Russian Covid-19 vaccine reports cyberattack
- Ingraham: Americans will be 'stripped of any freedom' under Biden presidency, coronavirus lockdowns
- US Marshals recover 45 missing children during human trafficking sting
- Bellingcat DID take UK Foreign Office money, open logs show, directly contradicting Eliot Higgins' claims
- Propaganda Alert! Not wearing a mask is linked to antisocial traits, 'study' finds
- 'Pseudo-expert': College dropout billionaire Bill Gates attacks Trump adviser Dr. Scott Atlas over Covid-19 stance
- 'I could go to jail': Project Veritas VIDEO alleges FRAUD by 'ballot chaser' in Texas who prompts woman to change vote to Democrat
- 'Election misinformation pre-bunking'? Twitter again censors Trump as it begins spamming Americans with new Orwellian warnings
- Best of the Web: Who deserves your trust in the COVID debate?
- Russian watchdog reinstates face mask mandate in public places, on transport
- 'Jews for Trump' harassed during rally against Cuomo restrictions
- UK lockdown madness: Tesco apologises after banning sale of 'non-essential' sanitary products in Welsh supermarkets
- Feds investigating ballot dropbox torched outside Boston Public Library, 35 ballots destroyed
- Gardaí use batons and handcuffs to quell anti-lockdown protest in Dublin
- Norwegian police 'apologize' for ordering local to take down drawings of Prophet Mohammed he put up in defense of free speech
- Ancient Maya had incredibly effective water filtration system
- Inks containing lead on Egyptian papyri unveil ancient writings
- Best of the Web: Treason in America: An overview of the FBI, CIA and matters of 'National Security'
- The brilliance of ancient engineers shows in watermill complex in southern France
- Fossil footprints mark a toddler's perilous prehistoric journey
- Bronze Age herders 'less mobile than previously thought'
- Medieval plague outbreaks picked up speed over 300 years
- Indus Valley civilization earliest known producer of dairy and dairy products, according to new research.
- Huge cat found etched into desert among Nazca lines in Peru, a geoglyph from 200-100BC
- Lives of Neolithic peoples in Greece revealed in new findings from Theopetra Cave
- 12-Year-Old unearths 69-million-year old rare fossil in Canada
- Leather balls represent oldest evidence of ancient Eurasian ball game
- Early humans controlled fire to make stone tools
- Older than Giza pyramids? Millenia-old signs of life found by archeologists in Turkey
- Legendary ancient Torlonia Marbles to go on display after decades in the dark
- Roman fashion fad: Gold earring from Egypt's Fayum mummy portraits discovered in Roman city Deultum in southeast Bulgaria
- Largest non-nuclear explosive blast: Ripple Rock
- 1,200-year-old pagan temple to Thor and Odin unearthed in Norway
- John Lennon at 80: One man against the Deep State 'monster'
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: How quickly we forget our past - Reality check
- 'Super White' paint that reflects 95.5% of sunlight created
- 3% of Starlink satellites have failed so far
- 'Fireball' meteorite contains pristine extraterrestrial organic compounds
- Discovery of a new nova in M31
- How deadly is covid-19? Not very!
- NASA's SOFIA observatory discovers water spread out across Moon's sunlit surface
- New study says 'exosomes' can't be distinguished from viruses
- Best of the Web: Corruption of science: Multiple journals reject major mask study amid hints that it shows masks don't stop COVID
- Cicada-inspired waterproof surfaces closer to reality, report researchers
- 'Prewired' to see words at birth says new study
- Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft - collection maneuver was 'too successful'
- 'Lost' tectonic plate discovered under the Pacific
- The most unpleasant article you'll ever read: The global takeover is underway
- 'Not as barren as believed': Over a BILLION trees spotted throughout West African desert and Sahel regions
- Women more moral than men says new study
- Another hit for Intelligent Design: Scientific paper reaffirms that new genes were required for Cambrian Explosion
- NASA just successfully touched down on an asteroid
- Could most positive COVID-19 tests be wrong?
- Simple patterns on solar panels boosts light absorption by 125%
- Nokia wins NASA contract to put a 4G network on the moon
- Storm Molave, mightiest in 20 years, slams central Vietnam
- US corn crops are becoming increasingly sensitive to drought
- Snowfall in the middle of October hits Mexico
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Apocalyptic ice storm slams into Hurricane Zeta
- Rare October ice storm hits Oklahoma, knocks out power to 300,000
- Severe flooding affects 800,000 people in South Sudan
- Wind-fuelled wildfire in Southern California leads to evacuation order for 100,000
- Flood death toll rises to 43 in Cambodia, 369,208 hectares of crops submerged
- Up to 32 inches more snowfall in the Alps
- It's only October, but the snow is already falling atop Mauna Kea, Hawaii
- Dog attacks, kills infant sleeping with parents in Hampton, Virginia
- Newborn baby killed by dog in Hamilton, New Zealand
- Record low temps from Idaho to Montana to Wyoming to Colorado to South Dakota
- Jamaica impacted by days of severe weather from Tropical Storm Zeta
- Typhoon Molave leaves 13 missing, displaces thousands in the Philippines
- 8+ inches of snow reported in Vail, Colorado - falling at over an inch per hour
- Washington scientists destroy first murder hornet nest discovered in US
- Two October snowfall records broken as Marquette in Michigan records 8 inches of snow Sunday
- Parts of western Montana see October record cold temperatures, snow levels
- Ebeko Volcano on Kuril Islands, Russia spews ash 3 miles Into sky
- Spate of 4 meteor fireballs seen over Brazil between 10 and 26 October
- Western America spots 'most amazing' meteor fireball brighter than the Moon
- Fireball meteor seen in the sky over Alaska on October 15
- Second meteor fireball seen over Puerto Rico in 4 days
- 5 asteroids buzz by Earth today, as NASA gears up for historic touchdown on asteroid Bennu
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireball recorded over Nitzanim, Israel
- Meteor fireball booms over UK as residents describe 'the best I've ever seen'
- Two meteor fireballs over south of Spain on 11-12 Oct
- Meteor fireball lights up Mexican skies and rains fire on northern states
- Meteor fireball recorded over Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Bigger than an airliner: Huge asteroid hurls towards Earth's orbit
- Residents report hearing 'loud explosion' across Nottingham, UK
- Ground shaking, loud boom reported across Escambia County, Florida
- Superbolide turns night into day over Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over central Spain
- Hundreds report meteor fireball blazing over Eastern US - UPDATE
- Meteor fireball over Spain on Sep. 25
- Asteroid the size of a bus flew within just 13,000 miles of the Earth
- Meteor fireball streaks over Western Europe
- Study finds over 80 percent of COVID-19 patients vitamin D deficient
- High fat or 'ketogenic' diets could prevent, reverse heart failure
- Flu away: Scientists baffled at disappearance of influenza...but is it really gone or just masked by Covid-19?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Death in Covid Vaccine Study - No Safety Concerns?
- Best of the Web: Singapore suspends two flu vaccines after deaths of 48 recipients in South Korea
- South Sudan confirms outbreak of vaccine-derived polio
- 'COVID social distancing and isolation': Youth suicides shoot up nearly 90% in Wisconsin's second largest county
- Scientists worry as more Americans say they'll refuse COVID-19 vaccine
- The healthcare system isn't interested in anything other than Covid... not even lung cancer
- New human salivary glands discovered
- Covid-19 study on mask-wearing efficacy rejected by journals as no one is 'brave' enough to publish results - Danish researchers
- UK's lethal lockdown toll laid bare
- 9 die after flu shots in South Korea weeks after vaccine program was suspended due to safety concerns
- The Year of Disguises
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Are Face Masks Ineffective and Dangerous?
- Sunlight and Vitamin D: Are they the same thing?
- CBD helps reduce lung damage from COVID
- Only poisoned monkey kidney cells 'grew' the SARS-CoV-2 'virus'
- Deprescribing
- Bringing the forest to kids' daycare may boost young immune systems
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- The curse of game theory and why it's in your self-interest to break the rules of the game
- Study on decision-making behavior - Nerve cell activity shows how confident we are
- New clues about 'travelling brain waves'
- We learn faster when we aren't told what choices to make says new study
- New study says writing by hand makes kids smarter
- Epicurus on the role of suffering and pursuit of happiness
- Covid-19 infecting our DREAMS, says study - and researchers claim it hints at 'some form of SHARED MINDSCAPE'
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Allure and Contagion of the Criminal Mind
- Actions to take when you dislike yourself and your life
- Extraordinary cases of children remembering their past lives and proving it
- Personality traits are associated with cognitive resilience in older adults
- Astrocytes may hold the key to why, how we sleep
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: More Californians forced to run extension cords to neighboring states
- Must be Russia! Intel experts concerned media may tamper with election by asking Biden questions
- Facebook mandate: All content moderators must watch 'Monty Python And The Holy Grail
- Health experts across the globe recommend new strategy for maximizing personal social distance: Attend a Joe Biden rally
- Governor unveils innovative 37-step plan to reopen state over the next 10 years
- Brilliant! Governor Newsom orders all trees to mask up to prevent spread of wildfires
- Twitter shuts down entire network to slow spread of negative Biden news
- Shocked reporter says NO one showed up at Biden and Harris event - Video
- Democrat proposing to his girlfriend says he won't reveal position on adultery until after the wedding
- Democrats hiss in terror as ACB pulls out crucifix
- Off-script again: Media criticizes Trump for downplaying virus threat by not dying
- Man who agrees with the media, universities, corporations, and Hollywood thinks he's part of the resistance
- Showboating fly lands on Pence's head, steals spotlight during VP debate
- Trump absorbs COVID attack: Unlocks 'unlimited power!'
- Trump adds 'Black Lives Matter' sticker to SUV so media can't claim he's spreading COVID
- Snopes rating: The devil's lies 'mostly true'
- Womxn and non-womxn: By changing the way that people speak, we will be able to fix all the bad thoughts that exist inside people's head
- Coronavirus panics after testing positive for Trump
- Parrots in wildlife park moved after swearing at visitors
- Debate disaster: Trump refuses to denounce Team Rocket
Freedom rally, London, UK, 24 Oct 2020
Quote of the Day
He who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps to perpetrate it. He who accepts evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it.
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
Recent Comments
Sadly, in today's sick world, this woman could actually lose based on her argument (remember, in this world, biological women have ZERO rights,...
"Let's just give an example, which is intentionally stirring up hatred against Muslims," he said. "Are we saying that that is justified because it...
To that great, true Scotsman, Humza Yousaf, I say: Go Humza You-saf! R.C.
"We now have a pseudo expert advising the president" - says the world's biggest pseudo expert LOL !!!
Amazing. Mack was convicted over a year ago and has not yet been sentenced.