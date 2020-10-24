In a shocking turnaround, 61.48% of the 109 Muslim leaders who "represent two million voters" plan to vote for Trump. That is a slight edge over their 2012 vote for Barack Obama.
The survey of the leaders was done by the Washington correspondent for Aksam Gazetesi, a Turkish news site. It suggested that the Muslim leaders' support for former Vice President Joe Biden was 30.27%. Those results represent a dramatic flip of the Muslim vote, which for years has sided with the Democrats.
Aksam's Washington correspondent Yavuz Atalay shared his results with Secrets and said,
"It's about the trustworthy. Obama, Clinton said good words, but they did not do what they said. Biden is doing same things. Good words but no action. Trump does what he says."For example, the poll asked the leaders for their reaction when Biden used the Arabic phrase for "God willing." Just 10% thought Biden was sincere.
Atalay wrote,
"According to 109 opinion leaders representing approximately 2 million Muslim voters in the states participating in the study, the new candidate Joe Biden could not break the distrust of the Muslim voters who traditionally voted for Democrats, which started with Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, but rather strengthened it. The voting address of the Muslim electorate seems to be in favor of Republican President Donald Trump."The informal poll echoes one of several Middle East countries that showed support for Trump's Middle East plan, including 79% of Saudi Arabia.