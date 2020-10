"The power is going to their heads."

'Christmas is not going to be normal'

'Huge sacrifices'

government must allow an open public debate if it "expects months more of sacrifices".

SupermarketsCovid firebreakin Wales.First Minister Mark Drakeford said it would be "made clear" to them they are only able to open parts of their business that sell "essential goods".Many retailers will be forced to shut but food shops, off-licences and pharmacies can stay open when lockdown begins on Friday at 18:00 BST.The Association of Convenience Stores and the Welsh Retail Consortium have written urgently to the first minister, expressing alarm over the new regulations.Sara Jones, head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said they wanted the Welsh Government to abandon the "essential items" rules."Compelling retailers to stop selling certain items, without them being told clearly what is and what isn't permitted to be sold, is," she said.Welsh Conservative Andrew RT Davies tweeted But Plaid Cymru's Helen Mary Jones saidBusiness leaders say companies in Walesfor the firebreak lockdown, which ends at midnight on 9 November.Mr Drakeford told a Senedd committee on Friday that "in the last lockdown, people were reasonably understanding of the fact that supermarkets didn't close all the things that they may have needed to"."I don't think people will be as understanding this time."We will make sure there is a more level playing field in those next two weeks."The first minister was responding to Conservative Member of the Senedd Russell George, who said it was "unfair" to force independent clothing and hardware retailers to close while similar goods were on sale in major supermarkets."It felt very wrong and disproportionate to the small businesses," Mr George said.Mr Drakeford said: "We will be making it clear to supermarkets that they are only able to open those parts of their business that provide essential goods to people."And that will not include some of the things that Russell George mentioned, which other people are prevented from selling."There is no precise list of non-essential goods in the law coming into force on Friday, but any business selling goods or services for sale or hire in a shop will have to close.But there are exceptions for food retailers, newsagents, pharmacies and chemists, bicycle shops, petrol stations, car repair and MOT services, banks, laundrettes, post offices, pet shops and agricultural supplies shops.Under the law firms conducting a business that provides a mixed set of services will be allowed to open if they cease conducting the service that must close.The government has insisted that the latest Covid-19 restrictions are having an impact on the spread of the virus.But Prof Leitch told BBC Scotland there was "absolutely no question" of a "normal" Christmas being allowed.Measures could be eased if case numbers fall, but Mr Leitch said people should "get their digital Christmas ready".Opposition politicians said the public would be "devastated" by the news and called for more details.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the government was making "really tough" decisions and would not "tell people what they want to hear to make it easier in the here and now".as coronavirus case numbers continue to rise.These short-term measures are to be replaced with a new five-tier system of alert levels from 2 November, although First Minister Nicolaif necessary.Speaking on BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme , Prof Leitch said the current curbs - along with the ongoing ban on household gatherings - was causing a "deceleration" in the increase of cases.He initially said it was "honestly too early to say" what would happen at Christmas, but sounded a note of caution over the prospect of measures being eased significantly over the winter.He said: "I'm hopeful costs now may get us a more family Christmas. But Christmas is not going to be normal, there's absolutely no question about that."We are not going to be in large family groupings, with multiple families coming round - that is fiction for this year."I'm hopeful that if we can get numbers down to a certain level we may be able to get some form of normality. But people should get their digital Christmas ready."Ms Sturgeon has previously insisted it was too early to plan for Christmas, saying it was too soon to tell what impact restrictions are having on the spread of the virus.The government will publish guidance this weekend about how families should celebrate Halloween, with Ms Sturgeon saying: "It is not safe right now to do these things as normal."The first minister said that the more people stuck with the rules "the more chance there is" of a more normal festive period, but said government had to be "honest and straightforward" with people.She added: "Some of the really tough additional things governments are doing right now with extra restrictions are also in part about trying to deal decisively with an upsurge in the virus now, so we give ourselves the best chance of greater normality at Christmas."Christmas this year for no country anywhere is going to be absolutely normal and without any restrictions. I could do what politicians would do in normal times and try to tell you otherwise, and let people down nearer the time, but that's not the right approach right now.She said that the "best chance of getting as much normality over the Christmas period as possible is for all of us to abide by these restrictions and all the guidance right now".Ms Sturgeon added that any restrictions would not prevent Santa from delivering presents to children on Christmas Eve, describing him as a "key worker".Following Prof Leitch's comments, Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie saidHe said:"Many will rightly question whether the government have used the past six months as well as they could have to expand testing, shore up our NHS and prepare for a second wave."Scottish Conservative public health spokesman Brian Whittle said "clear and concise communication" was important in controlling the virus.He said: "We have to be realistic and accept that this Christmas very probably won't be normal, but that's a different thing from suggesting that families might only be able to get together online., it's vital that every minister and official chooses their words carefully."