Society's Child
Televangelist Pat Robertson says God told him Trump will win, then an asteroid will hit Earth
Justine Coleman
The Hill
Tue, 20 Oct 2020 20:25 UTC
The Hill
Tue, 20 Oct 2020 20:25 UTC
"First of all, I want to say without question, Trump is going to win the election,'' Robertson, the founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network told "The 700 Club."
"That doesn't mean you sit home and don't vote," he added. "That means you get out and do everything you can to work, but he's going to win. That's, I think, a given."
The 90-year-old forecasted disaster for the country and the world after the election, including civil unrest, at least two attempts on Trump's life and a war against Israel that will be "put down by God."
Then, the world will see "at least five years or more of extraordinary peace" before the asteroid.
"What I think very frankly is the only thing that will fulfill the word of Jesus ... is some kind of asteroid strike on the globe,'' he said. "It's sudden destruction. It's not going to be some nuclear war. We're not going to be allowed to blow this earth up.''
Following a description of the asteroid's damage, Robertson said "then, maybe the end" would come next.
The televangelist had made similar predictions in the past, saying in 1976 the world would end in 1982. His 1990 book "The New Millennium" anticipated the end of time on April 29, 2007, USA Today reported.
Comment:
Despite his poor track record, Robertson may be right on both counts, this time around!
See also:
- Pat Robertson urges viewers to stop hating on Saudis in order to protect 'vital arms deals'
- Televangelist Pat Robertson tells his viewers to have faith instead of medical procedures while he chooses surgery
- Pat Robertson to grieving mother: God killed your baby to prevent the next Hitler
- TV preacher and incessant idiot Pat Robertson: 'Smack' your children to protect them from 'evil' devil music in iPods
- Elder rape: Pat Robertson suggests 67-year old woman get reverse mortage to help pay 700 Club dues
- Psycho Pat Robertson says non-religious children should be beaten until they respect Christian beliefs
- Huh? Glenn Beck admits "Liberals, you were right" on Iraq - updated w/Pat Robertson TOO
See Also:
Reader Comments
TheImperialYeomanry · 2020-10-22T10:42:59Z
War on TV evil angelists and who owns the TV channels?
Latest News
- Televangelist Pat Robertson says God told him Trump will win, then an asteroid will hit Earth
- A Biden landslide? Democrats assume victory, while Trump supporters see a rerun of 2016
- Rudy Giuliani denies he did anything wrong in new 'Borat' movie
- Best of the Web: UK: Teaching white privilege as uncontested fact is illegal, minister says
- More mysterious red auroras captured around the Arctic Circle
- Bezymyanny volcano on Russia's Kamchatka peninsula begins to erupt
- 'Being a Trump supporter is being a bad person,' Google manager tells Project Veritas in new revelations of bias in tech giant
- CDC reports 300K more deaths than expected this year, likely due to COVID-19
- I'm almost starting to think this whole pandemic really is a conspiracy
- UK's lethal lockdown toll laid bare
- UK gov's Sage advisor says local lockdowns won't work, pushes for another national lockdown
- Iran woman arrested for 'cycling without hijab'
- Thailand's PM vows to lift state of emergency, but protesters insist he must quit in 3 days
- Young volunteer dies during AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial in Brazil, investigation launched
- New York City parents filing class-action suit to force full reopening of public schools
- Waterspouts, torrential rains hit Greek Islands
- Good! Colorado man sentenced to 300+ years for human trafficking
- Instagram refuses to remove 'black art' depicting severed heads of white people citing 'differences of expression'
- Liverpool's gyms win battle to reopen because government concedes lockdown measures were contradictory
- Lightning strikes kill 9 people, 47 sheep in Karnataka, India
- A Biden landslide? Democrats assume victory, while Trump supporters see a rerun of 2016
- Rudy Giuliani denies he did anything wrong in new 'Borat' movie
- UK gov's Sage advisor says local lockdowns won't work, pushes for another national lockdown
- Big Tech goes all in: Silicon Valley launches $100M anti-Trump ad blitz
- Adam Schiff connected to both companies named in $74B Burisma-US-Ukraine corruption case
- DOJ files antitrust lawsuit against Google
- What if neither Dems nor Reps want to win in 2020? No one wants the task of changing the full diaper of the US Empire
- Hearing reveals US government's invisible hand in protests around the world
- Ex-spies and proven liars 'deeply suspicious' of Russian involvement based on ZERO evidence, so hush up about Hunter Biden
- China's super rich got $1.5T richer during pandemic
- The CIA Democrats running in the 2020 elections
- Trump threatens to release raw version of 'fake & biased' interview with '60 minutes' Lesley Stahl ahead of Sunday broadcast
- Tyranny at the hands of a psychopathic governments
- Rudy Giuliani files police report on purported Hunter Biden laptop, alleging child endangerment
- Biden surrogate does a tail spin while failing to address Hunter Biden's emails
- Europeans urged to take responsibility, make sacrifice to overcome virus
- Laughing Prince Andrew went to topless photo shoot with teen accuser, 8 Russian models & Jeffery Epstein claims new book
- China - the only major economy on Earth to grow in 2020 - is now the world's largest
- Emails reveal Biden associate Devon Archer had investment with Moscow mayor's wife
- US finally enters into START treaty negotiations with Russia, both agree to freeze warhead totals and extend nuclear pact by 1 year
- Televangelist Pat Robertson says God told him Trump will win, then an asteroid will hit Earth
- Best of the Web: UK: Teaching white privilege as uncontested fact is illegal, minister says
- 'Being a Trump supporter is being a bad person,' Google manager tells Project Veritas in new revelations of bias in tech giant
- CDC reports 300K more deaths than expected this year, likely due to COVID-19
- I'm almost starting to think this whole pandemic really is a conspiracy
- Iran woman arrested for 'cycling without hijab'
- Thailand's PM vows to lift state of emergency, but protesters insist he must quit in 3 days
- Young volunteer dies during AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial in Brazil, investigation launched
- New York City parents filing class-action suit to force full reopening of public schools
- Good! Colorado man sentenced to 300+ years for human trafficking
- Instagram refuses to remove 'black art' depicting severed heads of white people citing 'differences of expression'
- Liverpool's gyms win battle to reopen because government concedes lockdown measures were contradictory
- Bolivia: Against all odds, the people still won!
- US fighting on behalf of Israel: ex-Israeli author claims
- Babylon Bee CEO: Facebook censored Monty Python Coney Barrett satire article, demonetized site
- Studies are pointing to big drop in Covid-19 death rates
- Older workers face higher unemployment than younger for first time in 50 years: study
- Intersectionality for infants: Parents indoctrinating their kids in woke dogma while they're still in nappies need to calm down
- Democracy isn't working for young people because cancel culture has made them scared of freedom of speech
- Chris Pratt is in the cancel culture crosshairs for imaginary crimes against woke dogma in the online Infinity War
- Medieval plague outbreaks picked up speed over 300 years
- Indus Valley civilization earliest known producer of dairy and dairy products, according to new research.
- Huge cat found etched into desert among Nazca lines in Peru, a geoglyph from 200-100BC
- Lives of Neolithic peoples in Greece revealed in new findings from Theopetra Cave
- 12-Year-Old unearths 69-million-year old rare fossil in Canada
- Leather balls represent oldest evidence of ancient Eurasian ball game
- Early humans controlled fire to make stone tools
- Older than Giza pyramids? Millenia-old signs of life found by archeologists in Turkey
- Legendary ancient Torlonia Marbles to go on display after decades in the dark
- Roman fashion fad: Gold earring from Egypt's Fayum mummy portraits discovered in Roman city Deultum in southeast Bulgaria
- Largest non-nuclear explosive blast: Ripple Rock
- 1,200-year-old pagan temple to Thor and Odin unearthed in Norway
- John Lennon at 80: One man against the Deep State 'monster'
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: How quickly we forget our past - Reality check
- King Canute and his lost burial clothes
- China's 4,000 year old desert mummies with Caucasian features and boat burials
- A tale of two cesspits: DNA reveals intestinal health in Medieval Europe and Middle East
- Curious Bronze Age statuette with 'tattooed' face and bone mask found in Siberia
- The pillars of Gobekli Tepe
- 250,000 year old milk tooth found inside Denisova Cave, Siberia
- Another hit for Intelligent Design: Scientific paper reaffirms that new genes were required for Cambrian Explosion
- NASA just successfully touched down on an asteroid
- Could most positive COVID-19 tests be wrong?
- Simple patterns on solar panels boosts light absorption by 125%
- Nokia wins NASA contract to put a 4G network on the moon
- Russian scientists create new biomaterial to restore bones for sufferers of osteoporosis
- Morphogenesis: How Nature codes for shape
- Zeptoseconds: New world record in time measurement
- Lava lake rises at dangerous African volcano
- World first study shows that some microorganisms can bend the rules of evolution
- Study suggests psychopathic individuals do have emotions, but they are inept at regulating them
- 'Twisted' bilayer graphene: The 'magic' material is now the big thing in physics
- Astronomers capture exact moment supermassive black hole devoured entire star
- 'Impossible' crystals found in Denmark reveal Eocene was not as uniformly warm as once thought
- Lipid droplets are intracellular bacteria-fighting machines
- Scientist creates camera that films in 3D at 100B frames per second, fast enough to capture light traveling
- Tardigrade species that absorbs lethal UV radiation and then emits blue light discovered
- Betelgeuse is neither as far nor as large as once thought
- Solar Minimum increases atmospheric radiation by +15%, reaching a 5-year high
- Does gold have a purpose? Science hints at answers
- More mysterious red auroras captured around the Arctic Circle
- Bezymyanny volcano on Russia's Kamchatka peninsula begins to erupt
- Waterspouts, torrential rains hit Greek Islands
- Lightning strikes kill 9 people, 47 sheep in Karnataka, India
- Massive 23-metre deep sinkhole discovered in south Edmonton, Canada
- 1,100 crashes, spinouts during October snowstorm in Minnesota - largest early storm in state history with 9 inches dumped
- Iceland's capital Reykjavik is rattled by powerful 5.6-magnitude earthquake
- Freak storm carpets Crete motorway with hail
- India floods: More rain forecast for Hyderabad, battling deluge - with 60 now reported dead
- Massive Colorado wildfires force thousands to evacuate
- Parts of central Iowa walloped by up to 9 inches of early snow Monday
- 155 dead, 25,000 displaced after weeks of flooding in Nigeria
- Woman killed by a pack of dogs in Nauvoo, Alabama
- Woman mauled to death by family pit bull in Port Elizabeth, South Africa
- Powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake strikes Alaska, tsunami warning issued
- Death toll due to floods, landslides rises to 102 in central Vietnam with 26 still missing
- Heavy rainfall floods the streets of Caracas, Venezuela
- 2 Sowerby's beaked whales wash up dead on East Lothian beaches within days in Scotland
- Black bear attacks and injures 4 people in central Japan city
- Great white shark death toll in Australia at highest level in 86 years after dad killed
- 5 asteroids buzz by Earth today, as NASA gears up for historic touchdown on asteroid Bennu
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireball recorded over Nitzanim, Israel
- Meteor fireball booms over UK as residents describe 'the best I've ever seen'
- Two meteor fireballs over south of Spain on 11-12 Oct
- Meteor fireball lights up Mexican skies and rains fire on northern states
- Meteor fireball recorded over Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Bigger than an airliner: Huge asteroid hurls towards Earth's orbit
- Residents report hearing 'loud explosion' across Nottingham, UK
- Ground shaking, loud boom reported across Escambia County, Florida
- Superbolide turns night into day over Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over central Spain
- Hundreds report meteor fireball blazing over Eastern US - UPDATE
- Meteor fireball over Spain on Sep. 25
- Asteroid the size of a bus flew within just 13,000 miles of the Earth
- Meteor fireball streaks over Western Europe
- Mystery after 'unbelievably loud bang' heard over Suffolk, England
- Mysterious tremor, deafening bang that 'shook homes' leaves Snowdonia, Wales residents baffled
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball stunningly captured over Djuma Game Reserve, South Africa
- UK's lethal lockdown toll laid bare
- 9 die after flu shots in South Korea weeks after vaccine program was suspended due to safety concerns
- The Year of Disguises
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Are Face Masks Ineffective and Dangerous?
- Sunlight and Vitamin D: Are they the same thing?
- CBD helps reduce lung damage from COVID
- Only poisoned monkey kidney cells 'grew' the SARS-CoV-2 'virus'
- Deprescribing
- Bringing the forest to kids' daycare may boost young immune systems
- Best of the Web: A Sars-Cov2 vaccine - don't hold your breath
- Gilead paid $178 million to doctors to promote Hepatitis C drugs despite patient deaths
- What is it going to take for masks and face shields to end?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Is Your Mind Confined to Your Brain?
- Best of the Web: CDC study finds overwhelming majority of people getting Coronavirus wore masks
- Johnson & Johnson to pay more than $100 million to end over 1,000 talc lawsuits
- New study shows significant link between mercury and autism
- Air pollution damages young brains much like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease - research
- Breast cancer screening saves lives?
- 18 Reasons to forgo flu vaccinations this year
- Now's the time to get healthy, urges ICU physician
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- The curse of game theory and why it's in your self-interest to break the rules of the game
- Study on decision-making behavior - Nerve cell activity shows how confident we are
- New clues about 'travelling brain waves'
- We learn faster when we aren't told what choices to make says new study
- New study says writing by hand makes kids smarter
- Epicurus on the role of suffering and pursuit of happiness
- Covid-19 infecting our DREAMS, says study - and researchers claim it hints at 'some form of SHARED MINDSCAPE'
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Allure and Contagion of the Criminal Mind
- Actions to take when you dislike yourself and your life
- Extraordinary cases of children remembering their past lives and proving it
- Personality traits are associated with cognitive resilience in older adults
- Astrocytes may hold the key to why, how we sleep
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Ibn 'Arabi's Alchemy of Human Happiness: Interview with Stephen Hirtenstein
- At what point in its development can a human being feel pain?
- Scientists say your mind isn't confined to your brain, or even your body
- Face-to-face connectedness, oxytocin and your vagus nerve
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Health experts across the globe recommend new strategy for maximizing personal social distance: Attend a Joe Biden rally.
- Governor unveils innovative 37-step plan to reopen state over the next 10 years
- Brilliant! Governor Newsom orders all trees to mask up to prevent spread of wildfires
- Twitter shuts down entire network to slow spread of negative Biden news
- Shocked reporter says NO one showed up at Biden and Harris event - Video
- Democrat proposing to his girlfriend says he won't reveal position on adultery until after the wedding
- Democrats hiss in terror as ACB pulls out crucifix
- Off-script again: Media criticizes Trump for downplaying virus threat by not dying
- Man who agrees with the media, universities, corporations, and Hollywood thinks he's part of the resistance
- Showboating fly lands on Pence's head, steals spotlight during VP debate
- Trump absorbs COVID attack: Unlocks 'unlimited power!'
- Trump adds 'Black Lives Matter' sticker to SUV so media can't claim he's spreading COVID
- Snopes rating: The devil's lies 'mostly true'
- Womxn and non-womxn: By changing the way that people speak, we will be able to fix all the bad thoughts that exist inside people's head
- Coronavirus panics after testing positive for Trump
- Parrots in wildlife park moved after swearing at visitors
- Debate disaster: Trump refuses to denounce Team Rocket
- Babylon Bee scores exclusive! Leaks copy of Joe Biden's debate prep notes
- I was raped by whoever Trump picks to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court
- Instant karma! Angry driver screaming at Trump supporters and flipping the bird rear-ends car in front of police
Nursing home residents protest lockdown rules in Greeley, Colorado, 8 October 2020
Quote of the Day
The evils of tyranny are rarely seen but by him who resists it.
- John Hay
Recent Comments
War on TV evil angelists and who owns the TV channels?
Jehovas witnesses around the world prepared for the end in (If I remember right) 1975, my grandfather being one of them. Needless to say the...
Actually, if the races were reversed, this would make a lot more sense to me as a political statement coming from the left. Also it is totally...
Well they've been gnawing away at the public school systems for decades, using every trick in the book to destroy it. This plandemic really has a...
Those predictions are usually much worse than weather forecasts, for two reasons. First, they contain wishful thinking and indirect propaganda....
And further afield...
So.... did Pat say exactly where the asteroid would hit? It would be a disaster for the rest of the world if the USA were directly hit, not so much a disaster for the US because there would obviously be no-one left.