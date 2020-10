Televangelist Pat Robertson said on Tuesday that God told him President Trump will win, and more than five years later an asteroid will hit Earth and "maybe" bring "the end.""First of all, I want to say without question, Trump is going to win the election,'' Robertson, the founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network told "The 700 Club.""That doesn't mean you sit home and don't vote," he added. "That means you get out and do everything you can to work, but he's going to win. That's, I think, a given."The televangelist had made similar predictions in the past, saying in 1976 the world would end in 1982. His 1990 book "The New Millennium" anticipated the end of time on April 29, 2007, USA Today reported