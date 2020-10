© REUTERS/Erin Scott; REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

By Charlie Stone, author and journalist who has worked for the BBC, several national newspapers in the UK and international media

It's four weeks to election day. Chaos reigns in the White House. The contagious president still doesn't wanna wear a mask. Will Donald have to be dragged out by force? Find out in the season finale of... 'The Banana Republic.'There was an American show that ran on pretty much every TV set in the whole wide world in the 1980s called 'Dynasty' - pronounced 'die-nasty' by Americans, who like to mangle the English language.The main images that immediately spring to mind are all teeth and hair. Perfect teeth, perfect hair. Male or female. Oh, and the theme tune. And money.Money, money, money. I can't remember a single plot line though, not one.American politics in a nutshell.There was Dallas too, which was basically the same show - the very same teeth, the very same hair. And, yes, the same money, money, money. Both shows were given reboots a few years ago, but nobody seemed to notice them the second time around.The '80s sugar has all been consumed, and everyone knows the fundamental flaw with sugar; eat too much and it makes you sick. The gloss has gone, the teeth are all crowns, and dental implants and all that hair... the style hasn't changed much but it has lost its sheen and gone grey.The next four weeks is just going to be two angry old men, shouting at each other VERY LOUDLY! Yet saying nothing much of anything at all. Polls show that 40 percent of registered voters will vote Trump, come what may. The numbers just don't drop much below 40 for the Donald, and they haven't for a good while. Bungling the response and then catching Covid-19 - streaking naked in the moonlight across the Rose Garden lawn, whatever - nothing can knock him under 40 for long. Nothing.Donald Trump has proven that anyone can, indeed - with the right personality - become president. If you are in possession of an almost irrational quantity of self-belief, are mildly telegenic, oh and have a few billion dollars lying around or rich benefactors willing to splurge on your campaign, then the keys to the White House could be yours.Trump v Biden. I mean really, Uncle Sam, is this the BEST you can do?What's more, the election, as Trump keeps screaming, may not even be safe.Most of my banking is done online or via an app these days, and I'd suggest people are way more protective and paranoid of their hard-earned cash than they'll ever be about their vote. The damn thing scans your face or does a fingerprint test only the police used to be able to do. How hard can it be to make a voting app?But, apparently, the US voting system is so wide open to corruption that some bloke can just pop along with a mail bag and stuff a load of slips marked 'Biden' into a ballot box (but, presumably, none marked 'Trump') and swing the election. Remember 'hanging chads,' anyone?And then there's the result. Due to an absurd and antiquated system, a president can get elected even though the other guy or gal actually got more votes (as happened, of course, in Trump v Hillary Clinton and George W. Bush v Al Gore).It's nuts. It's bonkers. It's an insane soap opera.I lived in Asia for many years and was a correspondent in Manila. The Philippines, my apologies to Filipinos, was a nut house. And the politics down there was so often just a silly, yet very dangerous, soap opera. And, funnily enough, the Philippines could once have become an American state.But the real race to watch in 'The Banana Republic' will be in three or four elections time when the youngest Trump boy, Barron, takes on the youngest Obama girl, Sasha.Anyway, that's for the future.