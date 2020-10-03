harvey weinstein
Six additional sexual assault counts have been added to a criminal complaint against Harvey Weinstein.

The ex-Hollywood mogul is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexual assault and rape in New York earlier this year.

On Friday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that another three felony counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation would be added to charges Weinstein faces in California. The California case has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The additional charges stem from incidents at a Beverly Hills hotel that allegedly occurred in 2004 and 2005. Weinstein, 68, now faces up to 140 years to life in prison if convicted on all the counts.

"I am thankful to the first women who reported these crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward," L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement. "The willingness of these latest victims to testify against a powerful man gives us the additional evidence we need to build a compelling criminal case."

Once one of Hollywood's most prominent and powerful producers, Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 80 women. He has maintained his innocence, saying all the encounters were consensual.

An extradition hearing in New York is scheduled for Dec. 11.