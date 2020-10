© Getty Images

Six additional sexual assault counts have been added to a criminal complaint against Harvey Weinstein.The ex-Hollywood mogul is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexual assault and rape in New York earlier this year Once one of Hollywood's most prominent and powerful producers, Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 80 women. He has maintained his innocence, saying all the encounters were consensual.An extradition hearing in New York is scheduled for Dec. 11.