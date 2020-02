Dr. Barbara Ziv the forensic psychologist who played a key role in the conviction of Harvey Weinstein by testifying as a witness in his trial was recently hospitalized after being hit by a car.Not much is known about her condition or the circumstances of the incident aside from the fact that she was hit by a car while crossing the street and is in the hospital with multiple broken bones.Law and Crime noted that there is no evidence that Ziv's injuries have anything to do with her role as a witness in the Weinstein trial,"As devastating as sexual assault is, most individuals think, 'Ok, I can put it behind me. I can move on with my life. I don't want it to get worse. I don't want this person who sexually assaulted me to ruin my friendships or put my job in jeopardy. I am just going to put it in a box and forget what happened. I don't want it to get worse, but they can't," Ziv said in court.Ziv also testified as an expert witness in the case against Bill Cosby.He was initially supposed to be sent to Rikers Island but ended up being diverted to a local hospital after complaining of chest pains.