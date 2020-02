© REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Harvey Weinstein has ruled Hollywood for the last three decades, harassing colleagues not only over sex, but also art; assaulting not only women, but also movies. His long and thuggish reign is finally over.The first blockbuster that Harvey Weinstein produced was Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction. In that movie there is a male rapist named Zed, who gets his comeuppance at the hands of one of his victims, crime boss Marsellus Wallace. Once Wallace escapes Zed's clutches, with the help of Butch (Bruce Willis), he promises to extract revenge on Zed by getting "medieval on his a**"."Zed's dead, baby. Zed's dead," Butch tells his girlfriend Fabienne, after he returns with Zed's chopper as a trophy.Unlike Zed, Weinstein isn't dead... but his iron grip on Hollywood certainly is. With Weinstein's conviction today on one count of sexual assault and another on rape in the third degree, he is either going to prison or into exile, with any chance of a return to the film business he so dominated for the last thirty years, long gone.As the Weinstein era officially comes to an end, it is worth looking back on the good, the bad and the very ugly of it all.In terms of cinema, Weinstein's greatest legacy was that he was directly responsible for the glorious independent cinema movement of the 1990's. The movie that started it all was, ironically, Steven Soderbergh's 1989 Palme d'Or-winning hit Sex, Lies and Videotape, which Weinstein produced.Weinstein not only made the career of Oscar winner Soderbergh, but also 90's cinema darlings and current Hollywood cornerstones Quentin Tarantino, David O. Russell, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow - among many, many others.Harvey's business blueprint was simple: He would take art house movies and market them aggressively. His brand was that of independent cinema with big bucks behind it...and it worked exceedingly well, especially in the 90's.Weinstein was a pig in the china shop of cinema, and would often demand directors make enormous cuts to their films in order to get them to his preferred running time. He didn't just do this with nobodies; he even strong-armed cinematic masters like Martin Scorsese, whom he demanded cut 40 minutes off of Gangs of New York. Scorsese, like nearly everyone else in Weinstein's world, acquiesced - and the movie and the art of cinema suffered for it.The obsolescence of Weinstein's world-view is highlighted by the rise of streaming services like Netflix and Amazon, who have a very different business model than the coarse and crass studio approach.These streaming services have very deep pockets and an insatiable hunger for new material - but unlike Weinstein, they offer artistic autonomy, not arrogant authoritarianism.For instance, Netflix wanted to work with Martin Scorsese so they financed his last film, The Irishman. That movie ran three hours and thirty minutes, and in the hands of Harvey Weinstein would have been, like Gangs of New York, butchered beyond recognition. Netflix, on the other hand, didn't lay a glove on it, and let Scorsese do exactly what Scorsese does best - make the movie he wants to make - and the art of cinema was better for it.