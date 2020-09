© PA



"The government's strategy is to sit this out for the next six months, that's what we're told,"

all a lockdown ever did is defer the problem

One of the government's scientific advisors has warned that a third wave of coronavirus in the UK is "entirely possible" if no vaccine is found.Professor Mark Woolhouse, from the University of Edinburgh, saidWoolhouse, who sits on the government's advisory body that models pandemics, said"And implicitly in that the expectation is that after six months something will be different. And the obvious something is for there to be a vaccine."So we're in a difficult situation for some months to come I'm afraid."Prof Woolhouse said the government's failure to plan for anything other than a lockdown had made the possibility of a second wave more likely."When we started modelling this way back in March, before the first lockdown, it was very apparent from the work that my group did and many other groups did that," he said."It solves an immediate crisis because it reduces transmission quickly, but it doesn't actually solve the problem in the long-term - it doesn't make the virus go away."So in the middle of March we were modelling scenarios where it was entirely possible that we would need to lockdown again in September, and that's exactly the position we find ourselves in."Asked whether there would be a third wave of the pandemic, Woolhouse said it was "entirely possible"."The scenario I mentioned earlier does actually include this possibility [of a third wave]. And this is just another demonstration that lockdown doesn't solve the problem, it defers it."That is why we need some kind of cavalry on the horizon, or