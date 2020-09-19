"The intelligence community's consensus is that Russia continues to try to influence our election," Wray told the House Homeland Security Committee, adding that the Kremlin's effort has focused on sowing discord and disparaging the candidacy of the former vice president.
Comment: UNbelievable! That Wray would double down on the "Russian interference" nonsense after the dismal failure that was the Mueller report - and everything that's come out since - really shows what team Wray is working for. The guy is a despicable Deep State shill of the first order.
Wray's assessment tracked an earlier analysis published in August by the National Counter-Intelligence and Security Center, which called out pro-Russia Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach for spreading false corruption claims to undermine Biden's bid and the Democratic Party.
"Some Kremlin-linked actors are also seeking to boost President Donald Trump's candidacy on social media and Russian television," the the counter-intelligence analysis concluded.
The earlier report also concluded that China viewed Trump as "unpredictable" and prefers that he not win re-election, while noting that Iran was working to foment division and undermine Trump in advance of the November election.
"We will not tolerate foreign interference in our election," the FBI director said Thursday.
Comment: And what about domestic interference?!! Oh yeah - you ARE the domestic interference - by continuing to propagate such lies.
Wray also addressed recent violence that has shadowed social justice demonstrations prompted by police-involved shootings.
While Wray said that a majority of the demonstrations have been "peaceful," he acknowledged that the FBI had opened a number of investigations into suspects who have been drawn to violent extremist agendas, from those who have identified with the far left anti-fascist movement known as antifa to racially-motivated groups and militia organizations.
"Antifa is a real thing," Wray said, adding that the bureau regards it more as a "movement" or ideology rather than an actual terror group or organization.
Comment: Again Wray shows where his allegiance lies in ruling out that Antifa is anything less than a terror group. Why? Because Antifa's terror tactics are part of the larger (failing) strategy to oust Trump at all costs. Which Wray would seem to be on board with given the narratives he's feeding into.
