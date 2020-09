© Getty

According to FlatRate Moving, the number of moves it has done has increased more than 46 percent between March 15 and August 15, compared with the same period last year. The number of those moving outside of New York City is up 50 percent — including a nearly 232 percent increase to Dutchess County and 116 percent increase to Ulster County in the Hudson Valley.

© National trends via Bloomberg

Over three days in late July, a three-bedroom house in East Orange, N.J., was listed for sale for $285,000, had 97 showings, received 24 offers and went under contract for 21 percent over that price.



On Long Island, six people made offers on a $499,000 house in Valley Stream without seeing it in person after it was shown on a Facebook Live video. In the Hudson Valley, a nearly three-acre property with a pool listed for $985,000 received four all-cash bids within a day of having 14 showings.



Since the pandemic began, the suburbs around New York City, from New Jersey to Westchester County to Connecticut to Long Island, have been experiencing enormous demand for homes of all prices, a surge that is unlike any in recent memory, according to officials, real estate agents and residents.

The pandemic-induced summer of escape from New York continues at a moment violent crime is on the rise, restaurant and public venue closures make the city less appealing, public transit is reeling in debt, and remote working set-ups are giving those with means greater mobility.More worrisome trends... or rather signs of the times signalling that for many the gentrified Big Apple has, as one family recently put it, reached its "expiration date". Two separate NY Times reports on Sunday detailed that, while simultaneously the suburbs are witnessingAnd then there's fresh data showing that during the pandemicof New York and New Jersey.First, New York City movers are reporting a rush of customers so high it feels like "move out day on a college campus" a dentist was cited as saying of the moment movers were declared an "essential service" by Gov. Cuomo late March. Her family moved to Pennsylvania where they had relatives.July alone witnessed a whoppingnear NYC compared to the same month last year, as the report details They're not just fleeing for the suburbs or upstate, but also to the significantly cheaper and lower cost of living areas of the country like Texas, Florida, South Carolina, and Oregon, or to rural areas.Two charts via Bloomberg:the report finds General fear of living in densely populated areas, better enterprise video communications platforms making possible fully remote workplaces which in some cases are 'canceling' the traditional office space altogether, and a lack of nightlife or entertainment allure of big cities is driving the exodus.In addition to the aforementioned states, "Illinois, Connecticut and California, three other states with big urban populations, were also among those losing out during the pandemic," according to United Van Lines data.