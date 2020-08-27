Comment: The below comes out of the mouth of the political animal who plans to assume the Presidency however the election turns out this fall: Is there a Democrat plot to appoint Pelosi president? Not as far-fetched as it sounds
Speaker Nancy Pelosi told media on Thursday "I don't think there should be any debates."
Pelosi said she thinks no one should associate with President Trump and that debating him would legitimize his position as President of the United States. She said Trump was "stalking Hillary Clinton" in the 2016 debates.
"He will belittle what the debates are supposed to be about" Pelosi told reporters. She claimed he is already undermining the elections, referring to the removal of United States Postal Services mailboxes from certain cities.
Pelosi has echoed talking points from establishment media, who have already told the public that they believe the Presidential debates should be cancelled.
Newsweek also reported that former Hillary Clinton senior adviser Zac Petkanas agreed that Biden should back out of the debates, noting that "Biden shouldn't feel obligated to throw Trump a lifeline by granting him any debates at all. This is not a normal presidential election and Trump is not a legitimate candidate."
There is still no word on whether the debates will go ahead. Institutions have already pulled out of hosting the debates citing different reasons.
