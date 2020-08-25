© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) demonized Republicans during an MSNBC interview on Monday afternoon, calling them "enemies of the state" and "domestic enemies." Pelosi's comments come as violent riots from left-wing activists have plagued cities across the U.S. in recent months."We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic," Pelosi said. "And sadly the domestic enemies to our voting system and our, honoring our Constitution are right [at] 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States.""But again, let's just get out there, mobilize, organize, and not let the president deter anybody from voting and again, support the postal system which is election central," she continued. "They're doing everything they can, suppress the vote, with your actions, scare people, intimidate by saying law enforcement will be there, diminish the role of the postal system in all of this."It's really actually shameful," she added. "Enemies of the state."WATCH:Rep. Steve Scalise responded: "Disgusting: Nancy Pelosi just called Republicans 'domestic enemies.' I was shot because of this kind of unhinged rhetoric. Where's the media outrage?"Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) responded to Scalise's tweet, writing: "Now THIS puts lives in danger. Believe me, I know firsthand. And, @SteveScalise knows better than anyone."House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted out the incident, writing: "In 2016, they called you 'Deplorables.' Now, Nancy Pelosi calls all Republicans 'domestic enemies.' Never forget — > They despise you. And the worst part is they don't even try to hide it."Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) responded by saying, "Her words are beneath the office of Speaker and she should resign immediately."Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR) tweeted: "Nancy is controlled by the far-left. She continues to say things that escalate division in this country and now she's labeling those who are in a different political party 'enemies'. Nancy, you once said our words should calm and unite. What changed?"One political commentator weighed in on Pelosi's remarks by saying, "If you met this person in a Walmart you'd grab your kid's hand and quickly walk down another aisle."