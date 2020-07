© Getty / The Atlantic

As a COVID-19 summer surge sweeps the country, deep cleans are all the rage.National restaurants such as Applebee's are deputizing sanitation czars to oversee the constant scrubbing of window ledges, menus, and high chairs. The gym chain Planet Fitness is boasting in ads that "there's no surface we won't sanitize, no machine we won't scrub." New York City is shutting down its subway system every night, for the first time in its 116-year history, to blast the seats, walls, and poles with a variety of antiseptic weaponry, including electrostatic disinfectant sprays. And in Wauchula, Florida, the local government gave one resident permission to spray the town with hydrogen peroxide as he saw fit. "I think every city in the damn United States needs to be doing it," he said To some American companies and Florida men, COVID-19 is apparently a war that will be won through antimicrobial blasting, to ensure that pathogens are banished from every square inch of America's surface area.But what if this is all just a huge waste of time?Scientists still don't have a perfect grip on COVID-19 — they don't know where exactly it came from, how exactly to treat it, or how long immunity lasts.But in the past few months, scientists have converged on a theory of how this disease travels: via air. The disease typically spreads among people through large droplets expelled in sneezes and coughs, or through smaller aerosolized droplets, as from conversations, during which saliva spray can linger in the air.Surface transmission — from touching doorknobs, mail, food-delivery packages, and subways poles — seems quite rare. (Quite rare isn't the same as impossible: The scientists I spoke with constantly repeated the phrase "people should still wash their hands.") The difference may be a simple matter of time. In the hours that can elapse between, say, Person 1 coughing on her hand and using it to push open a door and Person 2 touching the same door and rubbing his eye, the virus particles from the initial cough may have sufficiently deteriorated.As a thousand internet commenters know by heart, absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. But with hundreds, and perhaps thousands, of scientists around the world tracing COVID-19's chains of transmission, the extreme infrequency of evidence may indeed be evidence of extreme infrequency."The call-center case is a great example," says Donald Schaffner, a food-microbiology professor who studies disease contamination at Rutgers University. "You had clear airborne transmission with many, many opportunities for mass fomite transmission in the same place. But we just didn't see it." Schaffner told me, "In the entire peer-reviewed COVID-19 literature, I've found maybe one truly plausible report, in Singapore, of fomite transmission. And even there, it is not a slam-dunk case. "The scientists I spoke with emphasized that people should still wash their hands, avoid touching their face when they've recently been in public areas, and even use gloves in certain high-contact jobs. They also said deep cleans were perfectly justified in hospitals. But they pointed out that the excesses of hygiene theater have negative consequences.For one thing, an obsession with contaminated surfaces distracts from more effective ways to combat COVID-19. "People have prevention fatigue," Goldman told me. "They're exhausted by all the information we're throwing at them. We have to communicate priorities clearly; otherwise, they'll be overloaded."Money that could be spent on distributing masks, or on PSA campaigns about distancing, or actual subway service, is being poured into antiseptic experiments that might be entirely unnecessary. Worst of all, these cleaning sessions shut down trains for hours in the early morning, hurting countless late-night workers and early-morning commuters.Finally, and most important, hygiene theater builds a false sense of security, which can ironically lead to more infections. Many bars, indoor restaurants, and gyms, where patrons are huffing and puffing one another's stale air, shouldn't be open at all. They should be shut down and bailed out by the government until the pandemic is under control. No amount of soap and bleach changes this calculation.Instead, many of these establishments are boasting about their cleaning practices while inviting strangers into unventilated indoor spaces to share one another's microbial exhalations. This logic is warped. It completely misrepresents the nature of an airborne threat. It's as if an oceanside town stalked by a frenzy of ravenous sharks urged people to return to the beach by saying, We care about your health and safety, so we've reinforced the boardwalk with concrete. Lovely. Now people can sturdily walk into the ocean and be separated from their limbs.By funneling our anxieties into empty cleaning rituals, we lose focus on the more common modes of COVID-19 transmission and the most crucial policies to stop this plague. "My point is not to relax, but rather to focus on what matters and what works," Goldman said. "Masks, social distancing, and moving activities outdoors. That's it. That's how we protect ourselves. 