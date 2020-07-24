Society's Child
New York Post
Thu, 23 Jul 2020 15:12 UTC
Now, Janet DiFiore, the Empire State's chief judge, is being guarded in the wake of the unnerving find, made after Den Hollander fatally shot a New Jersey federal jurist's son and wounded her husband before taking his own life, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.
"In the car that the body was found [in], they also saw a picture of our Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, her name and her address, so I have directed the state police to provide security for our chief judge," Cuomo told reporters in a conference call.
The exact link, if any, between Den Hollander and DiFiore wasn't immediately clear.
"We're in the midst of an investigation on it right now," Cuomo said. "We do know what's in the public domain, the picture and the name and the address.
"But the circumstances are very troubling, obviously."
Den Hollander, 72 and dying of cancer, went to the New Jersey home of federal Judge Esther Salas on Sunday afternoon, disguised as a Federal Express deliveryman, sources have said.
When the door opened, he blasted both Salas' 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, and her attorney husband, Mark Anderl, 63, then fled.
Salas, in the home's basement at the time, was unharmed, but her son was killed and her husband critically wounded.
Den Hollander, who left behind a rambling online manifesto detailing his hatred of women and fixation with Salas in particular, had recently withdrawn from a case in front of the jurist arguing that the military's men-only draft is discriminatory — citing his cancer prognosis.
