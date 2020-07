© Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images



Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday for a possible infection, according to a spokeswoman for the court.court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said in a statement."The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment," she said.Ginsburg, the oldest Supreme Court justice, has endured a range of health issues in recent years. In January, she said she was "cancer-free" after undergoing treatment for what was likely pancreatic cancer last year.The year before, she underwent treatment for cancerous growths on her lungs.Ginsburg and the rest of the court just concluded a flurry of work , issuing rulings on President Donald Trump 's financial records, LGBTQ rights, abortion rights and the president's efforts to shut down the Obama-era program to shield Dreamers from deportation, among other topics, in a two-week period.President Bill Clinton appointed Ginsburg, a liberal stalwart, to the top U.S. court in 1993. The court currently has a 5-4 conservative majority — though it stymied some of the Republican Trump's priorities in its recent decisions, drawing the president's ire.