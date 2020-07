© Reuters/Stephanie Keith

While critics of US President Donald Trump gloated over the Supreme Court ruling in the matter of his taxes, another verdict returning much of Oklahoma to the Creek Nation has far bigger implications for the country down the line.Justice Neil Gorsuch - a Trump appointee presumed to be a conservative textualist - declared at the start of the majority opinion in McGirt v Oklahoma The 1866 treaty made with the Creek - now Muscogee - still applied, even if the state has exercised jurisdiction there for over a century, they said."Because Congress has not said otherwise, we hold the government to its word," Gorsuch wrote.Much as with Gorsuch's previous liberal crossover - in last month's Bostock v Clayton County,- the justice admitted the ruling could have far-reaching consequences, but said this could be addressed by legislation and in further cases.Noting that among the costs might be serious conflicts over jurisdiction, Gorsuch wrote that "Oklahoma and its tribes have proven they can work successfully together as partners" over time, so he saw no reason for pessimism.Conservatives who championed Gorsuch's confirmation back in 2017 were appalled. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) declared that Trump's first justiceThe Dutch who first settled the island that eventually became the heart of New York City said they had bought it from the Lenape tribe back in 1626. Their present-day descendants live in Oklahoma as the Delaware Nation.NeverTrump critics reacted by gloating about Gorsuch's "betrayal" of the president who nominated him, both in the Oklahoma case and in the matter of his tax returns - where he was joined by Trump's other Supreme Court pick, Justice Brett Kavanaugh.The US government does have a long history of broken promises when it comes to treaties with Native American tribes, especially during the westward expansion that followed the 1861-65 Civil War.Earlier this month, as Trump held a celebration of Independence Day at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, his critics in the media suddenly remembered the Lakota.as the islands' monarchy was overthrown in a coup led by US citizens in 1893 and annexed five years later. The US Congress actually apologized for the annexation on the coup's centennial in 1993, recognizing that theThe precedent with such potential to unravel much of the fabric of the US originated with the complaint by Jimcy McGirt,. He appealed, saying his crimes were committed on the Creek Reservation and only federal authorities could prosecute him as a result.