A 2017 Hungarian law on the transparency of foreign funding for NGOs, imposed in response to what Budapest called meddling by billionaire George Soros, violates EU laws, the union's top court has ruled.In a ruling reported on Thursday, the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) said the law imposed "discriminatory and unjustified restrictions with regard to both the organizations at issue and the persons granting them such support." Hungary had breached several articles of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, as well as violating its obligations on the free movement of capital within the EU, the court ruled The Hungarian restrictions, according to the court, "create a climate of distrust with regard to those associations and foundations." They may result in withdrawal of funding by foreign backers and ultimately in the dissolution of the targeted NGOs.It said Budapest had failed to prove that the transparency measures were warranted by the influence that such organizations exerted in the political life of Hungary. The law had cast too broad a net instead of targeting only organizations "which are genuinely likely to have a significant influence on public life and public debate," a press release by the court said.The case reviewed by the CJEU related to sanctions imposed by the European Commission against Hungary over its crackdown on foreign-sponsored NGOs.