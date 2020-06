© Konrad K. / SIPA



State prosecution

Protected speech

The European Court of Human Rights struck a major blow to Israel's efforts to silence its critics on Thursday when it overturned the criminal convictions against 11 Palestinian rights activists in France."This momentous court ruling is a decisive victory for freedom of expression, for human rights defenders and for the BDS movement for Palestinian freedom, justice and equality," Rita Ahmad said on behalf of the Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions National Committee (BNC).The judgment will have major implications for state repression of the BDS movement across Europe, especially in Germany where "advocates for Palestinian rights face fierce restrictions on their civil rights," the BNC added.Israel and its lobby have in recent years encouraged governments around the world to pass laws and policies aimed at silencing supporters of Palestinian rights.Amnesty International also welcomed the ruling The case was brought to the European Court of Human Rights by the activists who are members of Collectif Palestine 68, a local group that supports the Palestinian-led boycott, divestment and sanctions campaign.On 26 September 2009 and 22 May 2010, the activists took part in actions at a Carrefour supermarket in Illzach, a town in northeastern France.They wore T-shirts saying "Palestine will live" and "Boycott Israel." They shouted slogans and passed out leaflets urging shoppers not to buy Israeli goods, in order to pressure Israel to stop violating Palestinian rights.As evidence, the charge sheet specifically cited their campaign slogans, including that "buying Israeli products legitimizes crimes in Gaza."The supermarket chain itself filed no legal complaint against the activists.In its ruling Thursday, the European Court of Human Rights affirmed that "the actions and remarks imputed to the applicants had concerned a subject of public interest" and "those actions and words had fallen within the ambit of political or militant expression."It added that "it was in the nature of political speech to be controversial and often virulent."The campaign group BDS France celebrated the court victory and vowed Thursday to "continue boycott actions of Israeli products and multinational companies that are complicit in Israeli apartheid.""We also call for the boycott of complicit Israeli universities and institutions, as well as of cultural and sporting events that promote Israeli apartheid," the group added."Israel, an apartheid country, cannot forever prevent the truimph of justice and freedom for the Palestinian people."