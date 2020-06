Country band Lady Antebellum joins woke mob, apologizes and changes name because... slavery

'Don't mention the war!' Episode of cult comedy Fawlty Towers scrubbed amid 'racism' purge

Fantasy racism: Magic the Gathering bans 'controversial' playing cards

Responding to "hurt and anger" caused when it allowed police officers to use restrooms on its campus, the Berklee College of Music — a private university in Boston — issued an apology , and a promise it won't happen again.The apology released Wednesday on Facebook comes almost two weeks after members of the Boston Police Department staged near the school on May 31, a day of protests against racial injustice largely triggered by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day. Boston police officers were given permission to use the bathrooms inside the Berklee Performance Center , outlets report."The decision to allow them into our facilities was ours. This was not a formal decision by the institution, but an informal one, made on the spot."US country music band Lady Antebellum have changed their name after "personal reflection" and conversations with their "closest black friends" amid widespread protests over the death of George Floyd.The Grammy-winning group announced the change through social media on Thursday, with a long statement from members Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood. They will now be called Lady A."We've watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases black women and men have always faced and continue to face everyday," the statement reads."Antebellum" is a word long associated in the US with the historical period before the American Civil War and after the War of 1812, particularly in the South.The most famous episode of a 1970s sitcom, making fun of a British hotel dealing with German tourists, has been yanked from a BBC-run streaming service amid a censorship spree against anything that could be deemed "racist.""The Germans" was one of the just twelve episodes of Fawlty Towers, a comedy starring John Cleese (of 'Monty Python' fame) as Basil Fawlty, the hapless owner of a struggling hotel in Devon, that featured the memorable punchline, "Don't mention the war!"British media reported on Thursday that it has been pulled from the BBC's streaming service UKTV.The ongoing international purge of things that might be potentially considered racist has now reached Magic the Gathering, the world's biggest fantasy trading card game. Its makers just banned seven of the playing cards."The events of the past weeks and the ongoing conversation about how we can better support people of color have caused us to examine ourselves, our actions, and our inactions," MtG makers Wizards of the Coast said in a statement on Wednesday.In addition to some of their names considered to be 'politically incorrect,' some of the fans have objected to descriptions of their effects as well.