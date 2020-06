24 lost the use of an eye; and five had hands torn off

The brutal police killing of George Floyd has sparked waves of protests not only in the United States but also in the form of solidarity demos in Europe. In the UK, thousands defied the lockdown to march in London, while hundreds also protested in Manchester and Cardiff. The killing of Floyd, What is striking in this sudden outpouring of protest is how much. I'm talking, of course, about the yellow-vest protests in France. But the protests themselves garnered disproportionately little media attention. And the many acts of police violence against the protesters raised barely any comment or condemnation whatsoever. The perception of a media blackout was so strong that fake-news stories spread online saying that the British government had actually banned our press from covering the gilets jaunes. The scale of police violence was astonishing and stomach-churning. Among these victims are. More than 13,000 of these bullets were fired in the first three months of the protests. Another extreme weapon used by police was the GLI-F4 - a teargas grenade which contains explosives that maimed numerous protesters. The grenade was eventually banned by the French government in early 2020. Similarly, the Council of Europe's human-rights commissioner called for an end to the use of Flashballs against protesters. Amnesty International denounced the 'extremely heavy-handed' policing deployed against peaceful protesters. Eventually, even the French government acknowledged it had a problem with police violence. Much of the UK coverage emphasised the violence caused by a minority. They repeated the French government's smears that anyone donning a yellow vest was likely a racist, homophobe or an anti-Semite - and was probably being manipulated by Russia. Britain's paper of record, The Times, claimed that the French police had been 'overpowered' and 'powerless' in the face of the 'gilets jaunes mob' - despite the fact that on the weekend concerned, there was a police officer on duty for every protester. While the rioting in the US is tacitly condoned and understood as a righteous expression of anger, the yellow vests' populist uprising was looked at with horror. The sad truth is that even when the gilets jaunes were being maimed and brutalised, they did not elicit much sympathy among the political class on these shores.