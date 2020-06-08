Warner Bros has commissioned a new animation series but will not show firearms in response to US gun violenceElmer Fudd is still hunting wabbits, but now he hasn't got a wifle.The Looney Tunes cartoons have been remade for a modern audience, and Fudd is no longer allowed to have a gun.Warner Bros has commissioned a new animation series featuring the classic characters, including Bugs Bunny, which sticks close to the spirit of the originals.Sticks of dynamite, anvils on the head and booby traps will still feature in the series."We're not doing guns," said Peter Browngardt, executive producers of the series, in an interview with the New York Times. "But we can do cartoony violence - TNT, the Acme stuff."Looney Tunes shorts were launched in 1930 to run in cinemas before the main event started, and moved to television in 1960.The new cartoons have launched in the US on the new streaming service HBO Max, and received more views than HBO favourites The Sopranos and Game of Thrones, according to reports.Ranging from one to six minutes in length, they feature other famous characters from the franchise such as Daffy Duck, Sylvester, Tweety and Yosemite Sam.One of the writing team, Alex Kirwan, likened the process of reviving such a classic property as "writing new Beatles songs".