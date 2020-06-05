protest australia cop police
One minute the media are telling us coronavirus is so lethal that we dare not leave our homes. The next minute the media are enthusiastically reporting on a massive crowd marching through the Sydney CBD.

One minute police are threatening to arrest us for sitting alone on a park bench. The next minute police are standing idle as thousands of protestors stand shoulder-to-shoulder in Martin Place.

One minute the New South Wales Premier insists it is unsafe for more than 50 people to gather for worship. The next minute the Premier is silent when 3000 people gather to show solidarity with African-Americans.

One minute the Victorian Police are boasting that they have issued more fines for lockdown breaches than any other force across the land. The next minute they are saying they won't enforce distancing requirements at a weekend rally.

Is it that black lives matter more than grandma's life? Or is it that Grandma's life was never in as much danger as we were led to believe when being locked up in our homes and denied the opportunity to work?

In America, where thousands of people are protesting racism amid the world's worst coronavirus outbreak, public health officials told National Public Radio that they "support the demonstrations because racism also poses a dire health threat".

So in Washington DC, it is too dangerous to meet in a group of more than 10 people — unless you are protesting racism, in which case the whole city, as well as your ANTIFA friends from interstate, are welcome to join you.

Health and disease experts this week signed an open letter, initially written by infectious disease experts at the University of Washington, supporting the mass protests because "White supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19."

So the Coronavirus pandemic is either deadly or actually not really that deadly at all, depending on which issue dominates the news cycle. What a way for public health officials to undermine all faith in public health officials!

Or perhaps the authorities have now deemed looters to be essential workers.

At this point, you're probably a conspiracy theorist if you don't think you're being played.