One minute the media are telling us coronavirus is so lethal that we dare not leave our homes. The next minute the media are enthusiastically reporting on a massive crowd marching through the Sydney CBD.One minute police are threatening to arrest us for sitting alone on a park bench. The next minute police are standing idle as thousands of protestors stand shoulder-to-shoulder in Martin Place.One minute the New South Wales Premier insists it is unsafe for more than 50 people to gather for worship. The next minute the Premier is silent when 3000 people gather to show solidarity with African-Americans.Health and disease experts this week signed an open letter, initially written by infectious disease experts at the University of Washington, supporting the mass protests because "White supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19."Or perhaps the authorities have now deemed looters to be essential workers.At this point, you're probably a conspiracy theorist if you don't think you're being played.